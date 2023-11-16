Now that voting has begun for the Weekly’s 2023 Music Awards, you have some decisions to make. The #FWWMAF23 ballot is live thru Thu, Nov 30 at midnight, so there’s plenty of time to investigate. Here’s where you can check out some of our nominees this month. Plus, we’re giving you homework by listing where to hear/watch the nominated albums, songs, and videos (#DoIt).

THU, NOV 16

Simone Nicole (Multi-Category Noninee) is at Fort Brewery.

FRI, NOV 17

4 Ya Soul (R&B Nominee) is at Memphis Live Arlington. Cameron Smith (Song Nominee) at The Post at River East (Music Club Nominee). Chasing Rent (Tribute Nominee) is at Lynn’s Saloon. Cut Throat Finches (Americana / Roots Nominee) is at Ferris Wheelers. Denver Williams & The Gas Money (Multi-Category Nominee) is at Caves Lounge (Music Club Nominee). Far Beyond Drunk (Tribute Nominee) is at Oscar’s Burleson. The Grae (Chris Davis, Drummer Nominee) is at Twilite Lounge (Music Club Nominee) with the Gutter Sluts (Nominee Super Group). Hotcake Hand Grenade (Punk Nominee), Ox Combine (Metal Nominee), and Stone Electric Machine (Metal Nominee) are at The Cicada (Music Club Nominee). Legacy 4 (Tribute Nominee) is at Rusty Nickel. Phantomelo (Pop Nominee) is at Three Links. Tejas Brothers (Tejano Nominee) are at the Irving Arts Center.

SAT, NOV 18

Cameron Smith (Song Nominee) and Gabby Minton (Vocalist Nominee) are at Fort Brewery. Love Shack Band (Blues Nominee) is at Dirty Water Saloon. Mean Motor Scooter (Bass and Punk Nominee) is at Tulips FTW (Music Club Nominee). Royal Sons (Multi-Category Nominee) are at Lola’s Fort Worth (Music Venue Nominee).

WED, NOV 22

The Dick Beldings (Tribute Nominee) are at Magnolia Motor Lounge (Music Club Nominee). Gabby Minton (Vocalist Nominee) is at The Post at River East (Music Club Nominee). Velvet Love Box (Tribute Nominee) at the annual Last Waltz event at Tanstaafl.

FRI, NOV 24

4 Ya Soul (R&B Nominee) is at Memphis Live Arlington. Dustin Massey (Guitarist Nominee) is at Tulip FTW (Music Club Nominee). J/O/E (Hip Hop Nominee) is at Martin House Brewing. Monks of Symbiosis (Folk Nominees) are at Binions Arlington. Royal Sons (Multi-Category Nominee) are at Double Wide. Texas Flood (Regional Nominee) is at Lava Cantina. Velvet Love Box (Tribute Nominee) is at Bronco’s Sports Bar.

SAT, NOV 25

DJ Soft Cherry (DJ Nominee) is at Jackie O’s. Far Beyond Drunk (Tribute Nominee) at Haltom Theater (Venue Nominee). Jesse Jennings Band (Country and Song Nominee) is at Fat Daddy’s Mansfield. Late to the Station (Americana Nominee) is at Twilite Lounge (Music Club Nominee). Raised Right Men (Regional Nominee) are at Jack’s Tavern. Texas Scratch (Blues Nominee) is at Ridglea Theater (Music Venue Nominee).

WED, NOV 29

Simone Nicole (Pop Nominee) is at the Songwriter Round event at Bob’s Off The Square in Granbury.

TUESDAYS

McFly’s Open Mic at McFly’s Pub (Open Mic Nominee) happens every week. Panther Island Pickers at Panther Island Brewing (Open Mic Nominee) is every other week.

WEDNESDAYS

Pickin’ Round the Campfire happens at Dirty Water Saloon (Open Mic Nominee) every week. Happ Day Humpy Hour with Joe Gosh happens at Finn MacCool’s (Open Mic Nominee) every week.

THURSDAYS

Jacob Furr (Folk and Vocalist Nominee) is at The Post at River East (Music Club Nominee).

FRIDAYS

Gabby Minton (Vocalist Nominee) is at Panther Island Brewing.

SATURDAYS

Reckless 1 (DJ Nominee) is at Wonderbar.

SUNDAYS

Black Dog Jam is at Scat Jazz Lounge (Open Mic Nominee). Open Mic Night with Tommy Luke is at The Cicida (Music Club and Open Mic Nominee).

ALBUMS

Hear two tracks from “Cuss Words” by The Nancys at YouTube.com/TheNancys or listen to the whole album on Spotify. Listen to the full “Doppelgänger” album by Broke String Burnett on Spotify. Listen to the whole “I Can Dream You” album by Matt Tedder at Linktr.ee/MattTedder. Listen to the whole “SEA/SONS” album by Abraham Alexander at YouTube.com/AbrahamAlexander. Listen to the whole “Sing Along” EP by Denver Williams & The Gas Money at DenverWilliams.com. Listen to the whole “Summer Suite” EP by Dave Cave on most streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify. Listen to the whole “Watch Me Burn” album by The Troumatics on Spotify.

SONGS

Hear “Fever Pitch” by Itchy Richie & The Burnin’ Sensations at YouTube.com/@RichKeller7209. Hear “Have to Ask My Lawyer” by Jace! at YouTube.com/@JacePowers. Hear “I Don’t Want You” by LaTasha Lee at YouTube.com/@LaTashaLeeVEVO. Hear “Key Lime Pie” by Denver Williams & The Gas Money at DenverWilliams.com. Hear “Moonshine” by Jesse Jennings Band at YouTube.com/@JesseLeeJ. Hear “Poison Summer” by Cameron Smith at YouTube.com/@CameronSmithSongs. Hear “The Wolf King” by Iron Jaw at YouTube.com/IronJawTX.

VIDEOS

Watch “Divine” by Simone Nicole at Facebook.com/SimoneNicoleMusic. Watch “Key Lime Pie” by Denver Williams & The Gas Money at YouTube.com/@DenverWilliamsMusic. Watch “Lost in a Memory” by Joe Savage at YouTube.com/CoffeePotFilms. Watch “New Skies” by Morningbuzz at YouTube.com/MorningbuzzBand. Watch “Old Road” by Keegan McInroe at YouTube.com/KeeganMcInroe. Watch “Pyromancer” by Iron Jaw at YouTube.com/IronJawTX. Watch “What You Thought” by 88 Killa ft Lina Mami at YouTube.com/88Killa.

WHATS NEXT?

Readers, are you ready to vote? Visit FWWeekly.com and go to the Music Awards section in the Music drop-down; there, you will find an article that lists all the categories, nominees, and instructions for voting. (Or, you can use the QR code below to go directly to the ballot.) Nominees, if you add any other November gigs, please email the details to Jennifer@fwweekly.com ASAP. For details about our first official showcase this Friday, see page 12. As for the awards ceremony in December, you’ll just have to stay tuned!

VOTE NOW