Last week, we enlisted your help narrowing down the many great options for the 27 categories of this year’s Music Awards to a Top 5 for each award. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Now, it’s time to make your final choices.

Today thru midnight Sat, Nov 30, complete an online ballot and choose your favorites from the nominees below at FWWeekly.com/music-awards-ballot-2024/ . Voting is limited to one ballot per person. We toss out the duplicates.

We will announce the winners at the Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards 2024 Ceremony. Stay tuned for updates on the location and times. Meanwhile, save the date: Sunday, December 15. And the nominees are …

Album

The nominated selections for Best Album are Better Than a Dream (Theo Carracino), The Edge of April (Rachel Gollay), Face to Face (Toxic Madness), Moral Law (LABELS), and Unraveled (Cut Throat Finches).

Song

The nominated selections for Best Song are “Calling Me Out” (Cut Throat Finches), “Chubby Thighs” (Darstar), “Kites” (Hannah Owens), “Trainwreck” (Broke String Burnett), and “Wrong Direction” (Vintage Yell).

Open-Mic Night

The nominated selections for Best Open-Mic Night are Gustos Burger Bar + More (Denver Williams), Kung Fu Saloon (John Carter & Honky Tonk Traditions w/Trenton Tebow), Magnolia Motor Lounge (Songwriter Nights), McFly’s Pub (Tommy Luke), and Pouring Glory (Fort Worth Roots).

Place to Hear Live Music

The nominated selections for Best Place to Hear Live Music are Billy Bob’s Texas, The Cicada, Haltom Theater, Ridglea Theater, and Tulips FTW.

Americana Band

The nominees for Best Americana Band are Broke String Burnett, Cut Throat Finches, Denver Williams & The Gas Money, Marfa Lights, and Vintage Yell.

Avant Garde/Experimental Band

The nominees for Best Avant Garde/Experimental Band are The Go-Go Rillas, The Liquid Sound Company, The Rage Out Arkestra, T.E.F. (Texas Expeditionary Force), and Total Sweetheart.

Bassist

The nominees for Best Bassist are Marcus Gonzales (Royal Sons), Cyrus Haskell (Stem Afternoon), Kris Luther (Arenda Light), Tony Newman (Darstar), Maxwell Smith (Quaker City Night Hawks), and Joe Tacke (Mean Motor Scooter).

Blues Artist/Band

The nominees for Best Blues Artist/Band are Arlington Jones, Blind Dog Cooley, Dirty Pool, The Fender Benders, and Playtown.

Country Artist/Band

The nominees for Best Country Artist/Band are Cory Cross & The Burden, Ginny Mac, Squeezebox Bandits, Matt Tedder, and Two Guys Walk Into a Bar.

Drummer

The nominees for Best Drummer are Matt Mabe (Arenda Light), Josh Pitts (Darstar), Jordan Richardson (Quaker City Night Hawks), Draya Ruse (Cut Throat Finches), and Andy Weaver (Chasing Rent).

Folk Artist/Group

The nominees for Best Folk Artist/Group are Jacob Furr, Jaybirds, Darrin Kobetich, Late to the Station, and Summer Lane.

Guitarist

The nominees for Best Guitarist are Sam Anderson (Quaker City Night Hawks), Chad Beck (Royal Sons), Rowdy Carter (Arenda Light), Braedon Ward (Jaybirds), and Cory Watson (Black Tie Dynasty).

Hip-Hop/R&B Artist

The nominees for Best Hip-Hop/R&B Artist are 4 Ya Soul, BrewedUp J/O/E, DJ TeK, Legacy 4, and Retrophonics.

Keyboardist

The nominees for Best Keyboardist are John Davis (Poo Live Crew), Steve Hammond (Matt Tedder Band), Brian McCorquodale (Black Tie Dynasty), Justin Pate (Pablo & The Hemphill 7, Battle of Evermore, Brad Thompson Band, Dirty Pool), and Katie Robertson.

Latin Music Artist

The nominees for Best Latin Music Artist are Latin Express, Mariachi Espuelas de Plata (North Side High School), QUIMIKOZ, Tejano Outlaw Band, and Tejas Brothers.

Metal Band

The nominees for Best Metal Band are Iron Jaw, One-Eyed Monsters, OZONE, Prophecy TX, and Rotting Corpse.

Pop Artist

The nominees for Best Pop Artist/Group are Big Heaven, Darstar, Hayden Miller, Simone Nicole, and Phantomelo.

Producer

The nominees for Best Producer are Clint Niosi (Orange Audio), Rodney Parker, Mark Randall and Nick Tittle (Blackstone FW), Jordan Richardson, and Taylor Tatsch.

Punk Band

The nominees for Best Punk Band are A Dangerous Affair, Itchy Richie & The Burnin’ Sensations, LABELS, Mean Motor Scooter, and Toxic Madness.

Regional Act

The nominees for Best Regional Act — meaning they are located in North Texas but beyond our circulation area — are Flickerstick, Grant Morrison, Carlos Ramos, Sunny Disposition, and The Wee-Beasties.

Rock Band

The nominees for Best Rock Band are Black Tie Dynasty, The Me-Thinks, Quaker City Night Hawks, Royal Sons, and Trauma Ray.

Singer-Songwriters

The nominees for Best Singer-Songwriter are Rachel Gollay, Keegan McInroe, Gabby Minton, Garrett Owen, and Hannah Owens.

Sound Engineer

The nominees for Best Sound Engineer are Clay Anderson, Blake Barker, Brian Garcia, Mark Randall, and Peter Weirenga.

Tribute Band

The nominees for Best Tribute Band are Bikini Whales, Chasing Rent, The Dick Beldings, Guttersluts, and Poo Live Crew.

Video

The nominated selections for Best Video are “Let It Ride” (Denver Williams & The Gas Money), “People Make a Place” (Henry the Archer), “The Stupid Way You Breathe” (The Flying Beets), “Trainwreck” (Broke String Burnett), and “Wrong Direction” (Vintage Yell).

Female Vocalist

The nominees for Best Female Vocalist are Lisa Hardaway (Darstar), Claire Hinkle (Tiny Giants), Ginny Mac, Simone Nicole, and Jenna Walsh (Jaybirds).

Male Vocalist

The nominees for Best Male Vocalist are Sam Anderson (Quaker City Night Hawks), Blake Parish (Royal Sons), Levi Ray, Sean Russell (Cut Throat Finches), and Cory Watson (Black Tie Dynasty).