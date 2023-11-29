This weekend, the City of Roanoke hopes to welcome thousands to its 30th annual Hometown Holiday event. The festivities will include a parade, a tree-lighting ceremony, and a street festival across six blocks in the historic downtown area on Sat, Dec 2, from noon to 8pm. The whole family-friendly day is free to attend. To review the schedule and event map and plan your full day of free family fun, visit RoanokeTexas.com/271/Hometown-Holiday.

Along with an alpaca petting zoo, balloon twisters, carolers, chainsaw wood carving, crafts, children’s activities, elf entertainers, face painting, ice skating, live music, photos with Santa, sledding, and wagon rides – plus the parade and tree lighting, of course – another activity is knocking out some holiday shopping with the 50 artisan vendors that will be onsite.

In addition to all of the activities and shopping, the City of Roanoke will be proudly unveiling the new Roanoke Route Historic Walking Tour, the result of a year-long collaborative process, integrating work from the Roanoke Art & History Trail Committee, the Public Works and Parks Departments, and the Roanoke Visitor Center & Museum. The route highlights the city’s rich history and dedication to preservation and education with the purpose of showcasing the connection of Roanoke’s unique history to its modern success.

On Sunday, stop by Soul Fire Brewing Co (206 N Oak St, Ste 180, Roanoke, 682-237-7379) – located in a building known as “The 206” – for the Christmas Market Pop-Up. From noon to 5pm, shop for handcrafted items and unique finds, including jewelry, seasonal items, and more, from 25 local vendors hosted by Happily Ever After Sip & Shop Markets by Taylor Pendleton Art. If someone in your group thinks shopping isn’t their bag, be sure to tell them that they can play lawn games and enjoy Roanoek-brewed beer while you shop. #WinWin