Thursday, November 30, 2023

We’re leavin’ together, but still, it’s farewell. And maybe we’ll come back to Earth. Who can tell? Cheesy Europe lyrics aside, voting does end tonight at midnight for the 2023 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards. If you’re out wandering the universe tonight, there’s still time to catch Jacob Furr (Folk and Vocalist nominee) at Music Club nominee The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) or Dirty Pool featuring Keyboardist nominee Justin Pate at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) before completing your ballot at bit.ly/FWWMA23. For a full list of the nominees and a glimpse into how this works, go to FWWeekly.com and look for “Music Awards” in the Music drop-down.

Friday, December 1, 2023

You are officially notified (or warned) that Christmas carols will be sung throughout the evening by church-and-bar-going types who enjoy meeting up to sing at area pubs and eat. Yes, at 8pm, the Tavern Hymns social group will herald the holiday season with their annual Tavern Carols event at J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill (500 E Division St, Arlington, 817-274-8561). There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300) invites you to immerse yourself in Winterfest. From 10am to 4pm, explore the winter traditions of various cultures, partake in holiday activities and crafts, drink hot chocolate, and take a picture with Dynamo, the museum’s dinosaur mascot. Guests are invited to wear their pajamas. This event is free with general admission, which starts at $12 at FWMuseum.org.

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Broadway Baptist Church (305 W Broadway Av, Fort Worth, 817-336-5761) continues its tradition of inviting the community to sing along to the choruses from Handel’s Messiah — including the “Hallelujah” one (don’t forget to stand up) — along with musicians from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. This annual Advent gathering kicks off Broadway’s Christmas season. Music scores are provided, and there is no cost to attend. Child care is available for children aged 3 and under to ensure this will be a sing-along, not a cry-along.

Monday, December 4, 2023

At 7pm, Tarrant County Orchestra, a community/collegiate symphony, will host its annual Holiday Concert at the Hurst Conference Center (1601 Campus Dr, 817-581-0044). During intermission, there will be a silent auction benefiting the orchestra, so you can do some holiday shopping while you’re at it. This event is free to attend.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Sundance Square Plaza (425 Houston St, Ste 250, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) is ready for holiday giving. From Tue, Dec 5 thru Thu, Dec 7, you can donate to one of eight North Texas and global charities via the Light the World Texas Giving Machine, “a vending machine with a heart.” Give clean water, goats, meals, toys, and more to those in need through a unique giving experience. Your donations go directly to global and local charities to help change lives around the world. This program is an arm of the Mormon church and it’s ambassador, Marie Osmond, is in town this week as well. (Keep reading.)

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

On Wed, Dec 6 at 6:30pm, singer Marie Osmond will host a Mini Holiday Concert before assisting Mayor Mattie Parker at the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Sundance Square (425 Houston St, Ste 250, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111). Osmond is also doing two nights at Arlington Music Hall on Thu, Dec 7 and Fri, Dec 8. Tickets to Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas start at $39 at Eventbrite.com.