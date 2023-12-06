A favorite holiday movie trope is the one where the mean-spirited, wealthy businessman has his hardened heart thawed by the spirit of Christmas and, imbued with newfound humility, is moved to acts of generosity toward his virtuous and financially destitute laborers. Seems our own sleepy winter town could use a bit of that Dickensian altruism right now. As has been noted recently in social media and in print in these very pages, it seems the wholesome purveyors of live music in The Fort have hit particularly hard times. Rent continues to skyrocket, and with attendance ever on the decline, local live music is trouble. With the recent closure of the much-beloved Lola’s and the forthcoming shuttering of the Near Southside’s Twilite Lounge and with rumors swirling like so many snowflakes of other venues potentially following suit — or abandoning live, original music altogether to avoid similar straitened circumstances — musicians, and the stages they perform on, need our patronage now more than ever.

While seeing musos ply their craft in 3D life continues to be our personal favorite pastime, not to mention a wonderful way to shake up the holidaze, the clubs and the players who occupy them could use some more of you to come along with us. Thankfully, because this town rules, there are plenty of reasons for you to do so beyond simple yuletide-inspired charity. We’ve highlighted just a handful of local and touring gigs to get you outta da house and through the rest of 2023.

Get your New Year’s Eve fun started early with Denton math-rockers Dome Dwellers, post-punks FIT, the slack-rocking Joe Gorgeous, and melody mavens Darstar on Thu, Dec 28, at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, ). No word yet on cover charge or ticket prices.

On Thursday at Tulips, Matt Tedder brings his burgeoning country stuff to the stage along with the danceable grooves of Midnight Thirty and the guitar-tastic theatrics of The Grae. Should make for a great night of twangy, bluesy, Texas-style jam-rock. Tickets are $10.

On Fri, Dec 15, The Cicada (1002 S Main St, ) hosts Dallas’ Iggy Poppin’ Mullens with a trio of locals opening: The Prof. Fuzz ’63, Lannie Flowers, and The Troumatics. No word yet on cover charge or ticket prices.

If Dimebag Darrell’s Black Tooth Grin is your shot of choice, you’ll no doubt be in great company on Sunday at Haltom Theater (5601 Belknap St, 682-250-5678) when NoiseROT’s FWxHC FEST goes down. Cutthroat.TX, Harcourt, and Cold Case will headline this free event of nearly two dozen hardcore outfits on two stages.

On Friday, Dickie’s Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000), fresh off its recognition as the year’s most profitable 10,000-15,000-capacity venue in the world, brings us a holiday-season staple: Trans-Siberian Orchestra and their signature Joe Satriani-influenced Christmas music. Tickets start at $50, and while that’s more than reasonable for the prog-rock ensemble’s phenomenal virtuosity and electrifying stage show, it also ensures the arena will continue to outpace the national and local competition at the box office.

Nashville provocateurs Thelma & The Sleaze will bring their queer-woman twist on trashy Southern rock to Tulips on Wed, Dec 13. Tagging along will be fellow Nashvilleans VOLK. Phantomelo and Glüestick will open. Tickets start at $18.

On Sat, Dec 30, Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117) welcomes the Turnpike Troubadours, Western Swingers from Oklahoma whose signature synthesis of Woody Guthrie and Waylen Jennings gets boots scootin’ all night long. Tickets start at $92.