After a New Year’s Eve in Dallas in 2010, Frankie 45, son of muralist Frank Campagna and the frontman of punk trio Spector 45, took his own life. His bandmate Adam Carter killed himself 77 days later. Out of frustration over the lack of mental health resources for musicians, family and friends organized the nonprofit Foundation 45 as a suicide prevention group with the purpose of providing access to counseling, support, and recovery services for artists and others in the creative fields. Fifteen years later, the organization remains strong. It has grown beyond Dallas and now operates under a new name, Amplified Minds.

Growth is something that Division Brewing has also embraced. Arlington’s first locally owned and operated brewery was founded in 2015 by Sean Cooley and Wade Wadlington. The backyard of the brewery meets the backdoors of the strip mall on the next street, and when a boutique on the strip shuttered in 2017, the brewery opened Growl Records. Part record store, part performance space, Growl hosts some pretty stellar shows, including this weekend’s SweatFestTX benefiting Amplified Minds.

SweatFestTX is set to be a high-energy one-day festival on two stages — one indoors at Growl and one outdoors at Division — with 16 bands, all rocking out for the cause of addiction recovery, mental health, and suicide prevention. There will be performances by Mean Motor Scooter and Adorn, with Atomic Youth, Avery Jade, Boss Riot, Chumleys, DeadFeds, ExRegrets, From Parts Unknown, Further North, Ravenhill, Set the Tone, Sonic Volt, Tomorrow Fades Away, Toxic Madness, and Unbroken Reign.

Beyond the bands, there are activities and activations inside and out. The Christian Skate Syndicate is setting up a skate area with a wooden ramp and a skate box. Kick Push Radio will have a skate shop booth where a percentage of the profits will go toward the cause. The King’s Forge Counseling will be present, offering information on mental health awareness and resources and hosting open discussions. Local artisans will showcase their art, with a portion of their profits also being donated. And if you get hungry during the show, you don’t have to go far. In November 2024, Division Brewing Pizza Kitchen opened up next door to Growl.

The proceeds benefit six important programs, including Amplified Voices, a dynamic program designed to uplift and empower diverse communities through inclusive workshops, creative classes, and transformative support groups. By fostering safe spaces for connection, learning, and storytelling, Amplified Voices promotes diversity, inclusion, and mental well-being for individuals from all backgrounds.

Art Therapy uses the creative process to help individuals explore and address emotions, behaviors, and challenges. You don’t need any prior artistic experience to benefit — this is about the journey, not the finished product. These groups provide a safe and supportive space for self-expression, healing, and personal growth, guided by a trained art therapist.

Beyond the Binary is an inclusive support group designed to empower members of the LGBTQIA+ community. This open discussion group offers a judgment-free environment where participants can share their experiences, seek guidance, and find support for the challenges they face.

Group Therapy offers adults an environment to share their struggles and successes with mental health issues and suicide. All sessions are led by licensed professional counselors dedicated to helping you find answers.

Individual Therapy to support your mental health journey is now offered through a new partnership with the nonprofit Aadhar (derived from the Hindi word आधार, meaning “support”). Through this collaboration, Amplified Minds will refer individuals seeking individual therapy to Aadhar, where they will receive comprehensive care — including therapy, psychiatric services, and medication management — whether they are in crisis or seeking ongoing support. This partnership strengthens Amplified Minds’ ability to ensure that every creative has access to the mental health resources they need.