During our quest to find unique content about the upcoming planetary event, we heard from Jo Trizila, founder of Total Eclipse DFW (TotalEclipseDFW.com), a regional initiative dedicated to preparing North Texas for the Eclipse. They let us know about some issues that local employers will be facing on Mon, Apr 8.

As the once-in-a-lifetime Total Solar Eclipse approaches, local employers are urged to plan ahead to avoid potentially unprecedented levels of employee absenteeism and event-related traffic. With millions of visitors expected to descend upon the region to witness Totality, experts warn that failure to provide employees with time off, on-site viewing opportunities, or work-from-home options could result in a significant number of workers taking personal time off or simply not showing up to work.

The Total Solar Eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event expected to draw record-breaking crowds to the area. The region is anticipating more visitors than ever, surpassing major events like the Super Bowl and the State Fair of Texas. With over 500 Eclipse-related events happening simultaneously, an estimated 1.5 million visitors will be in the area. And since Totality will occur near mid-day for the Metroplex, many workers will seek lunchtime viewing options during the event.

This influx of people could overwhelm public services, emergency medical services, and facilities. Employers can help mitigate the strain on the region’s resources and infrastructure by reducing the need for employees to travel to work or lunch. Additionally, providing employees with the flexibility to view the Eclipse safely can demonstrate a commitment to their well-being and create a shared sense of community.

“It’s estimated that the 2017 Eclipse cost U.S. employers around $694 million in lost productivity, with some areas experiencing as much as $200 million in losses due to absenteeism,” Trizila. “Employers have a unique opportunity to learn from this experience and proactively plan for the Eclipse to mitigate potential disruptions.” Total Eclipse DFW encourages employers to consider implementing “Totality Time Off” policies or hosting on-site viewing events for their employees. These measures reduce the likelihood of unplanned absences and provide a unique opportunity for team building and boosting employee morale.

Employers can take simple steps to accommodate their employees during the Eclipse, such as encouraging them to bring lunch, supplying Eclipse glasses, and informing them in advance that they will have the opportunity to witness Totality. By planning and accommodating employee needs, employers can minimize the economic impact of the Eclipse on their organizations and contribute to public safety by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

To find an employer checklist, tips for hosting on-site viewing events, educational materials to share with employees, ISO-compliant and American Astronomical Society-approved Eclipse glasses, merchandise, souvenirs, and keepsakes in its store, including a Total Eclipse Commemorative Silver Coin, please visit TotalEclipseDFW.com.