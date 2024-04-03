Thursday, April 4, 2024

A four-day celebration seeking to “foster, celebrate, and sustain” Fort Worth’s hospitality community, the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is finally here. Events include Tacos + Tequila today; the Main Event on Sat; Rise + Shine and Burgers, Brews & Blues on Sun; and Ring of Fire on Mon. Individual tickets start at $89 at FWFWF.org. For $635, you can also buy the Weekender pass, which includes early entry to all events, or the Kit for $390, which includes discounted general admission to everything.

Friday, April 5, 2024

This weekend, 100 artists from around the country will participate in the 10th annual South Street Art Festival (301 E South St, Arlington, 817-797-2424) 4pm-8pm Fri, 11am-8pm Sat, and 11am-5pm Sun. Local and regional artisans will sell original works in just about every medium (ceramic, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood). Blue Bayour, Bnois King Band, Knice 2 Know Band, Jace Bersin Trio, September Moon, and The Vintage Yell will perform, and there’ll be food from Heaven’s Cakes, Big D Kettle Corn, Knights of Columbus, Uptown Waffle Co., JJ’s Concessions, Sterling’s BBQ, Family Cajun By-You, and Sticks-N-Things, or stop in at one of downtown Arlington’s restaurants. There is no cost to attend. For band set times and more info, visit SouthStreetFest.com.

Saturday, April 6, 2024

As we mentioned in last week’s Zest 2024, Tarrant Area Food Bank offers a free mobile food pantry in the parking lot of the Potter’s House Church (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-288-9970) 9am-11am on the first Saturday of the month, including today. This event helps provide healthy food options for the church’s neighborhood, which is considered a food desert, meaning the area has limited access to affordable and nutritious food compared to a food oasis, where there is greater access to supermarkets with fresh foods. Another close option is to visit Town Talk Foods (121 N Beach St, Fort Worth, 817-831-6136), a deep-discount grocery outlet that sells seconds and surplus items for pennies on the dollar.

Sunday, April 7, 2024

If you still need to buy a membership to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160), now would be an excellent time. With three events over four days, you may find yourself there all weekend. The first is the annual Spring Plant Sale in the Grove area, accessible via Parking Lot D (3408 W Fwy). Garden members can attend a presale 2pm-6:30pm Thu. Then, the general public is welcome 1pm-6:30pm Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. The fee is $15, but you receive a $15 voucher to use to purchase plants. Registration is required at FWBG.org.

Also at the garden, the Garden Club Council of Fort Worth hosts Flowercade, an annual expo of horticulture exhibits and educational displays about gardening and the environment, noon-5pm Sat and 11am-4pm Sun. This event is inside the garden center, so you’ll need to purchase a $12 general admission ticket at FWBG.org. There will also be a Wandering Roots market earlier in the day, from 9am to 4pm Sat-Sun.

On Monday from 10am to 3pm, you are also invited back to the Botanic Garden (or to partner museum the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History at 1600 Gendy St) to “immerse yourself in nature as the moon dances across the sun, creating a magical twilight spectacle never to be forgotten.” There are solar eclipse-related activities at both locations, so you may want a general admission ticket for $12 from FWBG.org or FortWorthMuseum.org. You can also view it for free on the grounds without entering the events. Solar eclipse glasses will be on sale for $3. The time of totality is 1:41pm.

Monday, April 8, 2024

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn about this eclipse!” If that’s really how you feel, then maybe go see Gone With the Wind, playing in theaters Sun, Mon, and today in honor of its 85th anniversary. Nearest to our Weekly office, it’s screening at Movie Tavern West 7th in Artisan Circle (2872 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 682-503-8101) for $13.91 per ticket on Fandango.com. For screening times and locations near you, visit FathomEvents.com/Events.

For those who do care about the once-in-a-lifetime planetary event today, along with the garden and museum mentioned above, everybody everywhere will be watching together. For eight great eclipse-themed food and booze happenings, see our ATE DAY8 a Week column in this week’s Eats & Drinks section. A great map of the “path of totality” can be found at NSO.edu/for-public/eclipse-map-2024/.

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

An Evening with Planned Parenthood at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) 6pm-8:30pm will feature an “inspiring, mission-driven program” with craft cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Organizers say the goal is to “take strides towards a world in which everyone can access quality health care and information to live their lives fully, without judgment.” Amen to that. Tickets start at $100 at WeArePlannedParenthood.org.