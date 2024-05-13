After reaching the NCAA Tournament for three consecutive seasons, Jamie Dixon and the TCU Horned Frogs are going through a big roster transition this offseason. There are a half-dozen players who have exhausted their eligibility while a few more are leaving in the transfer portal. Of course, Dixon has once again used the transfer portal to complement the four freshmen joining the Horned Frogs this summer.

A year ago, TCU had one of the top transfer portal classes. Has Dixon done the same ahead of the 2024-25 season? Let’s take a closer look at what the Horned Frogs have done in the portal, including who left, who’s coming in, and whether or not TCU gained more than it lost in the portal this year.

Who Left

Essam Mostafa (Middle Tennessee)

Despite playing in 30 games for the Horned Frogs, Mostafa didn’t make much of an impact for TCU last season. His steady production in three years at Coastal Carolina only translated into 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Horned Frogs. He may have been able to play his way into a larger role next season, but that wasn’t a guarantee. Mostafa figures to be a better fit at Middle Tennessee.

JaKobe Coles (Grand Canyon)

Losing Coles to the transfer portal hurts the Horned Frogs with Emanuel Miller exhausting his eligibility. TCU would have liked more rebounding out of him, although 10 points per game from a player who only averaged 20.5 minutes per game made Coles an efficient player. He could have been key to the depth in TCU’s frontcourt if he had stayed in Fort Worth for another season. Instead, he’ll finish out his college career at Grand Canyon.

Micah Peavy (Georgetown)

Without question, Peavy is TCU’s biggest loss in the portal. He was in line to be the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder. Peavy is a big, athletic guard who can defend multiple positions and was starting to find himself as a scorer last season. Much like Coles, he would have been an important veteran leader on what is shaping up to be a young TCU squad. However, the Texas native will use his final year of eligibility at Georgetown.

Who Joined

R.J. Jones (Kansas State)

Getting a transfer from a conference rival is always a big score. But it’s even better when it’s a player like Jones. A year ago, he was one of the top high school players in Texas and a top-100 prospect nationally. But after limited playing time at Kansas State, Jones is coming back to Texas and joining the Horned Frogs. Unfortunately, he didn’t gain much experience during his only season at Kansas State. But talent-wise, Jones has a ton of upside. With the loss of Jameer Nelson and Avery Anderson, Jones will have a chance to play big minutes next season. In fact, the Horned Frogs might need him to do just that.

Brendan Wenzel (Wyoming)

Wenzel is another Texas native who’s coming home. The 6’7’’ San Antonio native had one forgettable season at Utah before spending the last three years at Wyoming. Wenzel slowly but surely developed over his three seasons with the Cowboys, averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last year. He gives the Horned Frogs an outside shooter, but a bigger guard, he also gives TCU a reliable rebounder and someone who can play multiple positions. He doesn’t project as a star in the Big 12, but Wenzel will be a useful part of TCU’s rotation while spending his final year of eligibility with the Horned Frogs.

Noah Reynolds (Wisconsin-Green Bay)

Reynolds is another guard who will help to replace the absence of Nelson and Anderson. He actually spent two seasons playing with Wenzel at Wyoming before spending last season at Wisconsin-Green Bay. Reynolds led the Phoenix with 20 points and 4.5 assists per game. He’s proven himself in different mid-major conferences and will try his hand in the Big 12. Reynolds probably doesn’t have the upside that Jones does, especially with just one year of eligibility left. However, he has the experience at the point guard position the Horned Frogs will need.

Frankie Collins (Arizona State)

Needless to say, Dixon emphasized the backcourt with his transfer targets with Collins being another guard joining the Horned Frogs. He spent his first year in college at Michigan before two years at Arizona State, meaning he’ll be facing his former team this season. The 6’1’’ guard had a breakout season with the Sun Devils this past year, averaging 13.8 points per game. Collins also grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, showing toughness and a willingness to battle bigger players. He’s an embodiment of the type of guard Dixon has always recruited. Much like Reynolds, he brings experience to the table, giving TCU backcourt coverage in case Jones isn’t yet ready for a prominent role.

C.J. Walker (Central Florida)

The lone frontcourt addition to the Horned Frogs in the portal is Walker, a 6’8’’ forward. His one year at TCU will be his sixth season of college basketball. He began his career at Oregon before spending the last four years at Central Florida. An injury during the 2022-23 campaign has given Walker one extra year of eligibility. He’s not necessarily going to be a star at TCU. However, the Horned Frogs need depth in the frontcourt, which is what Walker will provide.

The Verdict

Amidst a lot of roster turnover, Dixon has done a nice job of rebuilding the TCU roster in the portal, at least in the backcourt. The Horned Frogs are bringing in three experienced guards who should have no problem producing in the Big 12 and one younger guard who boasts excellent potential and a high upside. The caveat is that the Horned Frogs could still use some frontcourt help, as they will be heavily reliant on their incoming freshmen to contribute at those positions.

Talent-wise, the Horned Frogs may have a hard time taking a step forward given what they’ve lost in the portal and to graduation. However, Dixon has used the transfer portal to guarantee the Horned Frogs will have experienced players who possess the toughness and tenacity he likes. In that sense, TCU has had a successful transfer portal and should be able to field a competitive team during the 2024-25 season.