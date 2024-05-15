Wednesday, May 15, 2024

With the game tonight at 7pm at American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Av, Dallas, TX, 214-665-4299), #YourDallasStars can put away the Avs and move on to the semifinals of the NHL playoffs. As of press time Tuesday, tickets were still available at Ticketmaster.com starting at $136 from verified resellers. That’s not too shabby, considering the listed prices started at $95 originally. Or find a bar. We’re sure any self-respecting North Texas establishment will have the game on TV.

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Besides going to an NHL playoff game, you can also honor the late, great, notoriously loyal Stars fan Vinnie Paul by hitting a glam metal show. How about seeing Steel Panther as part of their On the Prowl World Tour at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, 817-900-9300) at 9pm? Tickets are only $30 at Tannahills.com. Wearing Spandex is optional but strongly encouraged.

Friday, May 17, 2024

Take a new look at old Hollywood through the lens of a pioneering photographer and cinematographer. Moving Pictures: Karl Struss and the Rise of Hollywood is up now thru Sun, Aug 25, at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933). For highlights and info on guided tours, visit CarterMuseum.org/exhibitions. The museum is open noon-5pm Sun, 10am-5pm Tue-Wed, 10am-8pm Thu, and 10am-5pm Fri-Sat. Admission is free.

All Weekend

There are so many three-day festivals in North Texas this weekend that you can do a little #Staycation tour and then call in sick Monday.

If you’re still watching Olive Peck via old episodes of Ink Masters on your streaming apps, do we have an event for you. The annual Elm Street Tattoo Festival is at Trees (2707 Elm St, Dallas, 214-748-5009) 2pm-10pm Fri, noon-10pm Sat, and noon-7pm Sun. (The tattooing ends promptly at those end times, so plan accordingly.) Daily tickets are $11, and three-day passes are $30. The festival’s music portion will be at CheapSteaks (2613 Elm St, Dallas, 214-730-0220). King Clam, Midnight 30, and Chemical Spell play Friday, while Rob Leines, King Lazy Eye, and Robert Sieben hit the stage Saturday. It’s $20 each night. For more info and tickets, visit ElmStreetTattoo.com.

In Las Colinas, it’s time for the annual Texas Frightmare Weekend at the Irving Convention Center (500 W Las Colinas Blvd, 800-247-8464). Passes are $45 for Fri or Sat, $40 for Sun, $85 for a weekend pass, and $319 for a VIP pass. This event is for true horror film buffs and includes costume contests, panel discussions, parties, photo ops (which cost extra), screenings, vendors, and more 6pm-11pm Fri, 11am-7pm Sat, and 11am-5pm Sun. For tickets, event schedules, and the list of meet-and-greet opportunities, visit TexasFrightmareWeekend.com.

For the fam, Grapevine (636 S Main St, 800-457-6338) hosts the 40th annual Main Street Festival: A Craft Brew Experience 11am-11pm Fri-Sat and 11am-6pm Sun. Along with the beer, there’s live music, food trucks, and shopping, plus a carnival midway and a kids’ zone. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 and seniors 62+, or buy a weekend pass for $20. Purchase tickets and scope out directions and parking ideas at MainStFest.com