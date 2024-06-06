From arts and culture to sporting events and everything in between, there’s something special to do almost every day in Downtown Arlington, including these events. No wonder Mayor Ross has proclaimed June to be Downtown Arlington Month!

SAT, JUNE 8

Presented by the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness, Arlington Pride 2024 is at the Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, 817-543-4308) 5pm-11pm Sat, June 8. Hosted by Emcee Liquor Mini, this year’s featured performers include Betty Who with Alyssa Edwards, Dixon Dallas, Jujubee, and Kameron Ross, plus music by DJ Al Farb. Also enjoy a street fair full of vendors. The suggested donation to attend is $10 per person, but register for free at https://bit.ly/4cIZhwW . Learn more at ArlingtonPride.org.

SAT, JUNE 15

The 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration at The Levitt is Sat, Jun 15 at Levitt Pavilion Arlington (100 W Abram St, 817-543-4308), hosted by MC Howard the Second and Winfred Dalcaour. The gate opens at 4pm and music starts at 5pm with opening act, Dallas-based neo-soul/jazz-funk band Celestial Clockwork. There will also be activities, food trucks, and vendors around the lawn.

Self-described as “just a bunch of chaotic nerds sharing their love of video games and nerd culture through the power of music,” Reggie T. & The Boneheads btings their brand of hip-hop, funk, jazz, R&B, and rock fusion, plus “a side of the good ol church,” at 7pm. Then, The Sensational Barnes Brothers headline at 10pm. Does their name ring a bell? RTTB has recorded with Dan Auerbach, the lead singer of The Black Keys. Known for a musical blend of old and new, they are “a real gem in the gospel/soul scene.”

SAT-SUN, JUNE 15-16

Join the folks at Kung Fu Tea (101 E Abram St, Ste 170, @KFTArlingtonTX) for Arlington’s Crossing Into Summer noon-9pm Sat-Sun, Jun 15-16. This event features artists, food, and giveaways, including a chance to win an Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch. For more information, keep an eye on Facebook.com/KFTArlingtonTX .

WEEKENDS in JUNE

As part of a “music-friendly community,” Levitt Pavilion Arlington (100 W Abram St, 817-543-4308) hosts free concerts from most Fridays to Sundays at 7:30pm. As with all shows at The Levitt, open seating is available on the lawn. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. You can also bring your own food and coolers with beverages, including alcohol, but please do not bring glass containers. For more info, visit LevittPavilionArlington.org.

Featured artists for June include Hayes Carll with Abbey Brown & The Sound 6/7; Seratones with Patrick Pombuena Community Orchestra 6/14, The War & Treaty with Jordan Nix 6/21, Lone Star Skynyrd with Jomo & The Possum Posse 6/22, and Aaron Copeland with Bailey Rae 6/23; and Sunny Saucda with Grupo Pression 6/28, Donavan Keith with Kiara & Crash 6/29, and Gary P. Nunn with Cash Byers & Big Valley 6/30.