While Dad probably just wants you to leave him alone this Father’s Day, you probably won’t. Here are eight places to drag him to this Sunday and next weekend. You never listen, do you? Sigh.

1.) Chef Christie is planning a Father’s Day BBQ Brunch at Beacon’s Cafe 287 (12733 N Saginaw Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-809-8606) 7am-2pm Sun. Along with eggs and omelets cooked to order and complimentary mimosas, enjoy the usual breakfast fare, plus chopped brisket, jalapeno/cheddar smoked sausage, pulled pork, tamale meatballs, and roasted veggies, with bread pudding for dessert. The prices are $16.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and under.

2.) BigShots Golf (15700 Golf View Dr, Fort Worth, 682-610-0099) invites you to treat Dad to the Ultimate Father’s Day Experience 11am-11pm Sat-Sun, Jun 15-16. For $139, enjoy 1.5 hours of golf and games, two pizzas, and a large salad for up to six people.

3.) The Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555) hosts a special after-hours Father’s Day Cookout 6:30pm-8:30pm Sat, Jun 15. The event includes dinner at Safari Village, an open bar serving beer and wine, plus animal meet-and-greets and access to the Predators of Asia & Africa exhibit until 8pm. Tickets are $85 for adults, $30 for kids 3-12, and free for children 2 and under at FortWorthZoo.org/Fathers-Day-Cookout. Registration closes Friday, so move fast like a jungle cat!

4.) The Star Wars-inspired Return of the Father’s Day Brunch 10am-2pm Sun, Jun 16, at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893) features a Live Action Prime Rib Station by Hooray Grills. Along with prime rib, there’ll be a breakfast taco bar, deviled eggs, sour cream/chive whipped potatoes, a mac ’n’ cheese station, balsamic grilled broccolini, shrimp cocktail, and a #DadBod salad bar. Pay when you get there: $30 for adults, $17 for kids 12 and under, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reserve your space now on EventBrite.com.

5.) Along with standard favorites on the Grill Feast Brunch Buffet 10am-2pm Sat-Sun, Jun 15-16, at Pinstripes (5001 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth, 682-352-0808), there will be baby-back ribs and pesto chicken, plus bottomless Aperol spritzes and mimosas. The cost is $27 for adults, $13 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Book your reservation at Pinstripes.com/Fort-Worth/Reservations/. Be sure and make time to play bocce and do some bowling while you’re there.

6.) If your old man or gramps is a Rat Pack-kinda guy (and he should be), he’ll sure love parking it in a booth with an Aviation at Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, Ste 11, Fort Worth, 817-870-9100) at 3pm or 5pm Sun, Jun 16. That’s when Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six will perform the sparkling music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and more to celebrate dads livin’ the good life. Tickets start at $25 at ScatJazzLounge.com.

7.) Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331) 11am-5pm Sat-Sun, Jun 15-18, with a free car show, live music, shopping from hundreds of vendors, and carnival rides — all-day ride wristbands are $14.99. Admission is free, and parking is $6. When you get hungry, look for the Machete Taco vendor. Trust me.

8.) Eat all you can 10am-2pm Sun, Jun 16, at Willhoite’s (432 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-481-7511). Homemade waffles, made-to-order omelets, fried chicken, and a large salad bar await for $20 per adult and $7 per kid 12 and under. No reservations required. Seating is first come, first served.