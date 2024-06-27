In a recent collaboration with KJV Cards, I delved into Google’s local inbound search data, for queries on Bible Verses in Fort Worth, Texas. A sample of over 2600 terms was taken, and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro LLM Ai Model was used to consolidate and analyze the data. The results indicate that the overwhelming majority of local searches fall into roughly three key categories.

God’s Faithfulness & Plans

This theme reflects a strong desire to understand God’s intentions, to trust in his promises, and particularly during challenging times. (Estimated Volume: 3500/mo+) Here are some examples:

Jeremiah 29:11 KJV

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.

Romans 8:28 KJV

And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Crackle Fist – Isaiah 41:10 KJV Cards

Click Here to Shop: https://t.co/vklFfMLSsm pic.twitter.com/QFKSaNkVQ8 — KJV Cards (@kjvcards) June 26, 2024

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: Be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; Yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Overcoming Fear & Finding Strength

This remains a significant category, but it’s clearly linked to the primary theme of trusting in God’s faithfulness, and might be considered a prior concern, but if we order this short-list by volume, this comes-in at the second slot. (Estimated Volume: 1500 – 2000/mo) Here are some examples:

Deuteronomy 31:6 KJV

Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.

Philippians 4:13 KJV

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Specific Applications of God’s Promises

This category reflects a desire to apply broader themes to specific life situations, such as relationships, healing, or facing trials. (Estimated Volume: 1000 – 1500/mo) Here are some examples:



Healing: Healing scriptures, bible verses about healing, bible verses for healing and strength.

Facing Trials: Bible verses about faith in hard times, scriptures on peace, bible verses about hope.

Love & Relationships: Bible verses about love, bible verses about marriage, forgiveness in the bible.

Google Trends for KJV, Verse, and Bible Terms

Looking at Google Trends, for broad terms, related to the data, we see an interesting juxtaposition, in the broader DFW area, over the last 20yrs. There has been a general increase in interest, over a long period of time, but it’s not clear if that’s representative of the entire region, or if it’s just more and more people using Google Search. The specific search volume data is fairly small, so this is all relative to the total number of searches conducted each month.

Insights on the Data

Fort Worth is a city with close to 1 million people in population, so if every single query were a unique individual, that means an average of 0.65%, of the entire population, is searching for Bible Verses, each month. That’s 1 in 154 people, or 10 in 1540. That’s also assuming that it’s not many of the same people, performing searches regularly, at-scale, which is likely. This does not account for folks who use physical Bibles, desktop software, or mobile app Bible software, of course.

Query patterns and volume might provide deeper insights, into the sentiment of the audience, but it may be risky to presume intent. People may be looking for comfort, from some variable personal duress, or they may just be looking-up references for cursory awareness, but we can probably infer that search intent is either to read and learn, or to copy and promote.

What does KJV Cards do with this data?

While there are multiple avenues for potential impact and impressions, KJV Cards focuses on products and videos, through promotional and greeting card formats, as well as digital marketing mediums.

Their products are typically designed to represent strong Biblical themes and verses, for key scriptural principles, holidays, and global issues.



Their stated goal is evangelism through KJV Bible scriptures, and if you are someone interested in sharing God’s Word, these types of products and data may be useful tools for understanding what people are seeking, so that you can be an effective witness for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.