If you’re headed to Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 817-533-1972) for any of the upcoming All-Star Game shenanigans, remember that the bulk of the eateries at Texas Live! are not locally owned (and a few of us locals don’t have anything nice to say about any of that mess). Here’s a list of my favorite non-chain Arlington restaurants within about three miles of the stadium. Stop in and support the local restaurateurs who are making it happen every day in the Big A.

1.) Cafe Americana (403 E Main St, Arlington, 682-338-3033) is only three months old, but already the fusion coffee bar/bar-bar is drawing raves from locals and out-of-towners alike. Coffee and cocktails (or mocktails) are served with an eclectic selection of snacks and meals. Foodie picks: charcuterie board, La Morena espresso martini.

2.) Grease Monkey (200 N Mesquite St, Arlington, 817-665-5454) is raucously loud most times because a musician friend or 20 of the owner’s is usually rocking out onstage. The food and drinks are simple, fairly inexpensive, and really good. Foodie picks: Black & Blue Burger, chicken-fried burger, or, if you’re vegetarian, the chipotle sweet potato tots.

3.) Hurtado BBQ (205 E Front St, Arlington, 682-323-5141) started as a humble shop in Arlington right before the COVID closures. Now, it’s a mini-empire across Tarrant County, but you ate it here first. Foodie picks: beef ribs, Mexican cornbread. Bonus: Brandon Hurtado converted the empty space next door into Hayters, a basic bar. If there’s a line for food, send one of your party over there with your drink order to save a little time.

4.) J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill (407 E South St, Arlington, 817-274-8561) is an institution. A sticky-floored, kid-friendly spot where three generations of families have celebrated sports victories with fried goodness. Foodie pick: Irish nachos, fries with the house-made ranch dressing.

5.) A little farther away from the stadium lies ramen heaven at Kintaro Ramen (101 E Abram St, Ste 130, 817-538-5344). Chef/restaurateur Jesus Garcia is a genius when it comes to the brothy noodle things. Foodie pick: Karashimiso ramen with extra spice, Thai green curry house special.

6.) The sole non-chain restaurant at Texas Live!, Lockhart Smokehouse (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Ste 130, Arlington, 817-769-1747) is owned by people who actually live and work in North Texas. The recipes are steeped in co-owner Jill Bergus’ history –– her family has owned the legendary Kreuz Market in the Texas Hill Country for three generations. Foodie picks: smoked salmon (Fridays only), Kreuz Market Sausage.

7.) Since taking over an old Sonic near a hospital in 1989, the Kotby family has provided Lebanese takes on the Mediterranean diet using family recipes and a lot of love. Although Prince Lebanese Grill (502 W Randoll Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-469-1811) is neither diner, drive-in, nor dive, Guy Fieri featured it on his Food Network show. Foodie picks: the overly generous lunch shawarma special, baba ghanoush.

8.) If you’re looking for a sweet treat after walking around downtown, Sugar Bee Sweets (201 N East St, Arlington, 817-903-8661) — the cute bakery inside The Hive restaurant — has got you covered. Unusually, Sugar Bee offers a stellar array of gluten-free items that taste just as good as the real deals (available to preorder only). Foodie picks: red velvet white chocolate chip cookies, Tea & Honey cake (Earl Grey tea cake with a honey buttercream top).

For diehard baseball fans with extra money to blow, there are a variety of interesting — but somewhat pricy — selections at Globe Life Field. Read more about this season’s ballpark food in “And Boom Go the Sticks” at FWWeekly.com.