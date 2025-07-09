Now that you’ve had your fill of burgers and dogs over the holiday weekend, it’s time for a change of cuisine. Broaden your horizons with these upcoming food and booze events.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Violinist Michael Evans wanted to create a cultural event at his church featuring lively and lighthearted classical music that everyone could enjoy. Mission accomplished. Evans and pianist Briahna Perkins present Beethoven & Barbecue at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS (3921 Turner Warnell Rd, Arlington, 817-483-5702) at 6pm. The duo will perform Beethoven’s Sonata Op. 30 No. 3 and Dvořák’s Sonatina Op. 100, with a barbecue dinner to follow. Smoked meats are provided. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. There is no cost to attend.

Marquez Bakery & Tortilla Factory (1730 E Division St, Arlington, 682-232-3944) hosts the Bites Food Festival from 4pm to 10pm. This monthly event features vendors selling food, drinks, and desserts, plus arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, tea, and more. Each food vendor will display a Special Bites Menu showcasing three items priced at $5, $10, and $15. Tickets are free at PartyliciousEventsDFW.com.

Sunday, July 13, 2025

It’s time for the monthly Fort Worth Community Market at the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, @HoneySuckleRoseEvents), which happens every second Sunday of the month from 10am to 2pm. Along with the handmade and homegrown items from local artisans, you can expect to find a variety of bath and body products, flowers, health and wellness items, jewelry, pottery, and more. There is no cost to attend. Free street parking and paid parking are available in several lots. Carpooling is always recommended.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Looking for a midweek date night? CM Cooking School at Central Market (4651 W Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-989-4700) offers Couples Cook: Beef Wellington 6:30pm-9pm. Together, you’ll create and enjoy the signature main course, accompanied by smoked salmon on potato flatbread, an apple and celery salad with capers and tarragon, and pan-roasted Brussels sprouts, carrots, and potatoes. Dessert will be Berry Fool paired with a carefully selected wine. The event is 18+, and tickets are $110.13 per person on Eventbrite.com.

Friday, July 18, 2025

From 5pm to 7pm, the Kimbell Cafe — inside the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) — hosts its weekly happy hour with musicians from the Allegro Guitar Society. Beer, wine, and light snacks — including charcuterie boards, cheese plates, quiche, and salad — are available for purchase. Kimbell members receive a 10% discount. There is no cost to attend.

Then, Chef Jon Bonnell (Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, Buffalo Bros, Waters Restaurant) will cook a multicourse meal at Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-233-1255) from 6pm to 8pm as part of the Celebrity Chef Dinner and Fundraiser series. These events help ensure that everybody has the opportunity to eat during the pay-what-you-can meal service this season, as Taste Project, the local nonprofit devoted to feeding the less fortunate, continues its mission. The event is sold out except for $2,500 tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Adults interested in learning about beekeeping are invited to attend the Honeybee Show & Tell at the Northwest branch of the Fort Worth Public Library (6228 Crystal Lake Dr, Fort Worth, 817-392-5420) 3pm-4:30pm. Learn about honeybee biology and ecology with a professional beekeeper, followed by a tasting of three local honeys. The class is limited to 30 adults. There is no cost to attend. To register, email LIB_AdultServices@FortWorthTexas.gov.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Salvation Army of North Texas is hosting its annual Christmas in July Breakfast at the Fort Worth office (229 E Felix St, Fort Worth 817-33-4837) 9am-10:30am in preparation for the 2025 holiday season. This free event includes breakfast, door prizes, Christmas caroling, and an opportunity to learn about becoming a volunteer.