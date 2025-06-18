Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside with a reimagined celebration in South Main Village on Sat, Jun 28. Along with live performances, local vendors, and community events, there will be a variety of delicious eats and drinks. Here are way more than eight for your consideration.

But First, Coffee

Ostara Coffee Roasters (208 E Broadway Av, Fort Worth, 817-678-7922) is keeping the love going through the end of the month with its annual Pride bottle promotion. For all of June, Ostara is donating $1 from every oat milk latte bottle sold to support access to culture, events, and resources for the LGBTQIA+ community. You can pick up your bottle anytime this week or find the Ostara booth in front of Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012) during Trinity Pride Fest.

Keep on Truckin’

With their food trucks in tow, these vendors should be easily identifiable.

Chile Pepper Grill (@ChilePepperGrill, 817-908-9493) serves large deluxe tacos for $4 each and street tacos for $2.75, available in beef, chicken, pork, veggie, and more. Typically, there are a dozen or so choices on the truck’s event menu.

Along with its namesake burger with guacamole and double cheese — which you can double, add bacon to, or make Hawaiian — Crazy Burger (@CrazyBurgerFW, 817-583-3751) offers chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, jumbo hot dogs, and fries.

How about a snow cone? Kona Ice (@KonaIceofFortWorth, 817-808-9844) is bringing the Flavorwave to Trinity Pride Fest. This self-serve system features 10 of Kona’s most popular shaved ice flavors, allowing you to enjoy endless combinations of your own choosing.

Under the Big (or Small) Tent

Caterers, street vendors, and the like will also be on-site to keep you well-fed. Yum!

Chef Victoria-Lee (@TheVeganBlackPinUp, 469-679-4985), who specializes in vegan sushi and soul food, has some special offerings at her booth located at Food Tent 11. She’s serving barbecue chopped vegan beef sandwiches (made with jackfruit), or make it a Sashay & Slay Sampler, which includes Dirty Dancing baked barbecue beans, spicy kale greens, and gluten-free mac ‘n’ cheese. If sushi is more your thing, try her signature Pride roll. Love Is a Rainbow is made with tomato tuna, cucumber, crispy garlic chile sauce, and vegan mayo, then topped with microgreens and edible gold flakes. For dessert, she has Chocolate With a Chance of Rainbow, a soy-free milk chocolate cake with colorful marshmallow frosting, plus some old-fashioned banana pudding.

Others out in force next Saturday include 3F Premier Catering (corn cakes, empanadas), Compatible Delights (vegan, vegetarian), Gus’s Famous Fried Chicken, It’s Food (plant-based), Kajun Grubbin (Cajun), MELT (ice cream), Smackin Mac (mac ‘n’ cheese), and Sweetland FW (baked goods, ice cream, snow cones).

For updates on the food and fun coming to Trinity Pride Fest, follow Facebook.com/TrinityPrideFW.