I am an empanada.

Hear me out. If you believe “you are what you eat” in the more literal sense, then I’m The Human Formerly Known as Christina and, currently, a salty, 5-foot-7-inch Latin Hot Pocket.

You see, last week, I set out to discover the best locally made empanadas — this after the news that my favorite Latin street food place, Boca 31 on 8th Avenue, is closing Friday. Once I’d recovered from my initial li’l tantrum and informed a few friends of this tragedy, I knew what my next mission was.

That’s how I found myself at six restaurants in the span of four days. If that’s what constitutes “research,” I can’t complain. Call me an undercover investig-eater ’cause I’m on the case — and I’ve got a few leads to chew on.

Believed to have originated in Spain and Portugal in the Middle Ages, the empanada has since permeated many Latin cuisines. In fact, versions of these meat-filled, dough-wrapped delights, baked or fried, appear in recipe books across the globe (South Asian samosas, for example).

Once I’d narrowed down my write-home-about list, thus began the Empanada Extravaganza.

We’ve covered this Keller-adjacent eatery before, but I couldn’t ignore Del Campo Empanadas (10724 N Beach St, Fort Worth, 817-562-5888) as a top contender. With its display case of gorgeous golden-brown pastries, choosing which to sample felt nearly impossible. These buns are baked rather than fried, so the dough glistens — perhaps with an egg wash? — and my guest marveled that each looked “like artwork.” We ordered almost all the savory empanadas and one dessert pastry, for good measure.

They didn’t just look good. Each was warm and gooey inside with either a bechamel or creamy cheese to complement the succulent meat. From fun fusions like Caprese (mozzarella, tomato, and basil) to simpler options of meat and cheese, each empanada burst with flavor — especially Del Campo’s traditional Argentinian empanada (ground Angus beef, hard-boiled egg, green olives, and the sweet touch of raisins).

Top reasons to go: Expand your palate with delicious variations and dessert flavors. Elevate that experience with their house-made, perfectly spiced chimichurri sauce. Maybe buy a jar to take home. I certainly did.

Admittedly, Lola’s Cuban Food wasn’t originally on my list. My mom and I had arrived at Toro Toro downtown for lunch, ready to try their sweet corn empanadas only to learn that they serve brunch exclusively on the weekends. A frantic “empanadas near me” search yielded this Cuban food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar (4608 Bryant Irvin Rd, Ste 440, Fort Worth, 817-386-4048).

And what a happy accident! Sitting under an island-style hut complete with corrugated tin roof, we scarfed fried plantains, juicy shredded beef, and some of the largest empanadas I’ve ever seen — not that size matters. The massive, deep-fried appetizer was crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, the beef accented with salty green olives and a cinnamon kick.

Top reasons to go: Go for the cuisine, absolutely, but also the vibes. Lola’s entertains with live music, karaoke, and salsa dancing. Not to mention, they’re open late on the weekends, with the kitchen’s full menu available until 1:30 a.m.

The crew who joined me at Mango’s Grill (5000 Western Center Blvd, Ste 280, Haltom City, 817-479-8122) must have been mighty hongry because our table was entirely covered with party-style platters. We couldn’t help ourselves. This understated joint in a strip mall in Haltom City serves scrumptious Venezuelan victuals.

Rather than a puff-pastry exterior, the fried empanada shell tasted more like a lightly crisped potato, almost like a croquette, for a slightly sweeter take on the classic. The queso con papa empanada with cheese and mashed potatoes was a huge hit, and the hearty empanada de pabellón — pabellón being Venezuela’s national dish of rice, beans, plantains, and shredded beef — filled with those same ingredients was melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

Top reasons to go: If you’re a fiend for smoky meats, any style o’ taters, and cream-based sauces, add Mango’s Grill to your restaurant rotation. Go bananas (er, “plantains”?) with those special house sauces — our table couldn’t get enough.

Republica Empanada (2909 Morton St, Fort Worth, 214-929-1480) may not have frills, but it certainly has thrills. A humble Argentinian food truck tucked next to Bar 2909 in the West 7th corridor, this somewhat hidden gem is not to be slept on, y’all. Those crispy fried beauties drizzled in a light jalapeño ranch wowed with their steamy interiors of flavorful beef, chicken, and ham, the cheese oozing with every bite.

Save room for dessert after your empanada tour of meat-filled fritters. The dulce de leche delight stuffed and topped with rich, thick caramel and coated in powdered sugar is a must-try. In the words of Ron Weasley, “You’re gonna suffer” — a sugar coma — “but you’ll be happy about it.”

Top reasons to go: Need I say more?

Though, like me, you may be grieving the impending loss of yet another well-loved local establishment, all is not lost — not while these eateries persist in serving up their specific twists on Latin food favorites.