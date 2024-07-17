Though the scene may indicate otherwise, ’80s-inspired hardcore-punk still lives.

And Antirad is one of the genre’s best practitioners — locally and beyond.

Inspired by Black Flag, D.R.I., and others, the band released its self-titled EP in May after forming in 2016 and dropping a demo online in 2017. The eight new tracks are loud, wild, and in-your-face. The entire record is a blistering 7-minutes-and-56-seconds long. Veteran frontman Brad Barker says heavy minute or less songs are Antirad’s forte.

“When you’re firsthand experiencing something and write honest lyrics about your own experiences, that’s what’s coming through in our music,” Barker said. “Old Texas fast hardcore bands like The Dicks are where we get the sound from. It’s immediate, quick, and straight to the point and back into the chaos of the world.”

The band — Barker plus drummer Eric Bentley, guitarist Jeff Davis, and bassist Mike Prell — recorded Antirad at TRB Recording in Fort Worth with engineer Travis Brown, who played drums in The Phorids with Barker before the local hardcore outfit broke up after the unexpected death of guitarist Shannon Greer. Jack Conrow (Riverboat Gamblers, FEAR, The Oxys) mastered the record at Enormous Door Audio Mastering in Austin.

“We have a bond … camaraderie,” Bentley said, “and we make music together. We enjoy each other’s friendship.”

Antirad played steadily for about a year or so, Barker said, before taking a break. During the lockdown, the band tightened up and, post-pandemic, began playing out again, despite the dearth in punk-friendly venues.

“There’s not much out there for the punk scene in Fort Worth these days,” Barker said, recalling lively gigs at shuttered spots like 1919 Hemphill, The Aardvark, and Lola’s. “I just think it’s unfortunate. People who want to play or catch a punk rock show in Fort Worth seemingly more and more have to seek out and support venues in other cities.”

The recording process took a little longer than expected, Barker said, mainly due to band members’ schedules and family busyness.

Antirad plan to release four more songs this year and are loving the quality of the recordings and are just having fun.