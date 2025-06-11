Local country singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson once mentioned to Tom Martens that it would be great for the City of Fort Worth to have a van and trailer for musicians to take on the road and check out like you would a book in a library.

Martens, president of the Fort Worth Music Office, thought it was a terrible idea. Just think of the insurance! But what Fort Worth could do was offer something to offset touring costs for local musicians. Up to $500.

Thanks to tweaking Emerson’s original idea, Hear Fort Worth partnered with Visit Fort Worth (the city’s tourism office) and established the Hear Fort Worth Travel Grant. To qualify, local musicians must have three confirmed consecutive bookings outside North Texas. The shows must be public with venue links for proof. Depending on the distance, size, and need, bands or individuals can receive $140 to $500 for their tour. Local design company Printed Threads also provides a merch credit of $150 for musicians to sell their wares while touring to offset additional costs.

Summer Dean, named the Texas Country Music Awards female artist of the year in 2023, is one Fort Worth musician who has taken advantage of the grant. A fierce country songstress who’s put out three albums so far, she’s traveled all over the United States with her quintet and has shared stages with Asleep at the Wheel and Charley Crockett. Her name is on a lot of people’s lips mainly because of the unique humanity she’s been bringing to her lyrics since her 2021 breakout album, Bad Romantic.

Dean has received the grant twice in the last four years. She said it’s really helped cover road costs, including a tour manager. She has used the money mostly for fuel and accommodations. She even once made a video of her pumping gas and giving a big shoutout to the City of Fort Worth for the support. A few times per year, Dean goes on monthlong tours either east or out west. The grants have made her overhead less heavy, so she can go farther. “You miss every shot you don’t take,” she said, quoting Wayne Gretzky.

This year, Dean will tour the Midwest to Colorado and Wyoming, and on June 20, she will travel to Austin to headline the Broken Spoke, a venue where women headliners can be counted on one hand.

Big moves and a big voice have helped Dean spread her music and her message, but she always remembers the support she’s received from the city. Fort Worth’s grant program is rare but building a reputation, Martens said. Tulsa is now creating something similar.

Martens really listens, not just to the music but to the musicians and pays attention to what they need to grow. Dean believes Martens will find more novel ways to push Fort Worth artists forward, however he and the city can.

Lou CharLe$ was awarded the travel grant in 2022. He applied the funds to help with hotel stays when touring with Westside Boogie. In his hip-hop, CharLe$ often depicts his struggles and overcoming them, drawing from his life.

CharLe$ says the travel grant really helped him stretch his dollar on the road while performing in Los Angeles, Denver, Berkeley, and San Jose. And he’s grateful he was able to connect with new crowds along the way, he said.

“It helped me stay visible and consistent on a national stage, something that’s essential in building a long-term music career,” he said. “The grant helped me sustain the momentum rather than having to slow down or compromise.”

This momentum has CharLe$ back in the studio at work on the summer single (titled oddly enough) “Pay Me” as well as an EP. He will apply for the grant again for his next tour.

For more, visit FortWorth.com/music/travel-grants.