These six creatures live at our art director's house (#ThisPlaceIsAZoo). Courtesy Jess De La Rosa
Weekly Brand Ambassador Clintastic loves visiting the Fort Worth Zoo, and here he and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker are meeting a new reptile friend.
Willy may be Account Executive Sarah Niehoff’s dog, but he — “big eyeroll here,” says Sarah — snuggles General Manager and husband Bob Niehoff daily.
“Playtime!” says Comet, the “heartbeat” of Editor Anthony Mariani’s family. Along with fetch, this 2-year-old mini Australian Shepherd also loves snuggles, belly rubbers, and chin scratchers; paying homage to passing cars on walks (she’ll sit, watch carefully, then proceed); playing keep-away out back; alerting her familiars to nonexistent danger; and cheeeeese!
Faithful friend and lover of all people, especially children, Jessie the Cowgirl came to Senior Account Executive Stacey Hammons’ family by a series of very fortunate and well-timed events, and because of her, a network of people came together and have saved more than 200 other dogs since! Jessie crossed the Rainbow Bridge far too soon, leaving a dog-shaped hole in her family’s heart.
“Even though I am only 10 pounds,” says Scotch, the 11-year-old morkie of Regional Sales Director Michael Newquist’s family, “don’t eff with me.”
Border Collie Athena is incredibly charming, intelligent, and resourceful. She will make any person she meets fall in love with her. White pitbull mix Odysseus is gentle, observant, and cautious. He loves to cuddle and is protective. They’re both street rescues with bright blue eyes living and loving with Account Executive Tony Diaz’s family, and much like in The Odyssey, Athena watches over Odysseus and guides him everywhere he goes and in whatever he does.
On weekends, Hank Bovee-Reneau likes sleeping in with Mama, Marketing Director Jennifer Bovee, and getting neck scratches from her husband, Papa Greg Reneau, on the daily. Plus, Hank is all about snagging catnip treats and taking lots of lonnnng naps.
Rufus the Airedoodle is a real character. He’s all about having a good time, making pals left and right, but put a bath or a vacuum in his way, and he’s outta there! This furball is smart as a whip and loves to stick his nose into everything. And KitKat is your cuddly, bashful run-of-the-mill feline who lives for a solid snooze. Though some may call her lazy, she reigns supreme in Account Executive Julie Strehl’s household.
Gentle giant Finnegan showed up in proofreader Emmy Smith’s backyard one summer day skinny, dehydrated, and begging to be picked up. Now a robust (the vet’s term) 19 pounds, Finn loves chin scritches, greeting visitors at the front door, and playing with baby brother Whitman Wilde, a mischievous orange fuzzball who gets absolutely anything he wants because, well, look at him. Together, the boys share newcomer Charlotte, who loves playing with her beloved pickle and stealing her new brothers’ food.
Ryan Burger (Art Director) and Sushi (Assistant Art Director) taking a much needed break from working on this (very) special issue. Courtesy Jess De La Rosa