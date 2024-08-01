This week is our annual Creature Comforts special edition. Along with the usual resources, we have some animal-oriented offerings here in Bulletin Board. Enjoy!

Creature Comforts

This week’s issue is out on newsstands now. In our third annual Creature Comforts all-animal edition, we take a look at several great local organizations helping pets and their owners navigate food crises, Fossil Rim Wildlife Center’s amazing conservation efforts, Texas country megastar Miranda Lambert’s puppy-saving nonprofit, and so much more. Pick up your copy today, then look for all the articles soon here on FWWeekly.com .

Just like our beloved Jameela at the Fort Worth Zoo, Fiona the Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is famous for surviving! She was born 6 weeks before her due date and was too small to stand and nurse from her mom, Bibi. The Zoo’s care team had to step in and figure out how to feed her, what to feed her, how to keep her warm, and how to manage critical care 24/7 while juggling other daily responsibilities. And just like Jameela, Fiona got some assistance from human healthcare workers, the team at Cinncinati Children’s Hospital. If you’re headed north this summer, be sure and visit Fiona! Read more at CincinnatiZoo.org and follow The Fiona Show on Facebook.

Don’t Forget To Feed Me supplies pet food to local agencies to support pet owners while educating the public about pet food insecurity. By providing pet food for those in need during challenging financial times and increasing awareness, we offer an alternative to surrendering—or worse, abandoning—a family pet. To donate or seek help, go to DontForgetToFeedMe.org or call 817-334-0727.

Need a FREE Spay/Neuter? Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today. Visit TexasForThem.org or call 1-833-636-1757 today.

Doggo Friendly Dinner & Drinks

Try the Mutt Menu at Fort Brewery (2727 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000)! Many different offerings for your pet including the Doggy Day Spa fruit dish and the Mini Muttballs. Yappy Hour every Thurs & Fri with discounts and drink specials for your Pawents.

Always pet-friendly inside and out, Liberty Lounge in the Near Southside (515 S.Jennings), has a beautiful outdoor patio and treats for your pets. Voted Best LBGTQ+ Bar since 2021 by the Fort Worth Weekly.

On the back patio at Pouring Glory (1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441), you’re sure to spot a four-legged friend. PG hosts numerous pet-friendly and pet-adoption events throughout the year, and their patio is always open during regular business hours for your kid to enjoy. Join fellow pet lovers in the Near Southside, and don’t forget to ask the Chef about special pet dishes. For more info, check out their Weekly ad or follow them on social media. Located in the Near Southside.

Enjoy great craft brews and amazing grub with your pet on one of the largest patios in Fort Worth at Rogers Roundhouse (1616 Rogers Rd, 817-367-9348). Make sure to get a pic of your pet and add to their ever-growing Furry Friend Wall.

Life is meant to be enjoyed outdoors. Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia, Fort Worth) welcomes dogs on their patio and even provides Shaw’s swag for your furry companions. They proudly support and serve as a drop-off location for the DF2FM Pet Food Bank. Open Tue- Sun.

Have A Little Faith

Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), Celebration Community Church has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 ).

Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit them online at www.TPHFW.org .

Health & Wellness

According to the New York Times, the following companies have said they would cover travel expenses for employees who need reproductive health services not available in Texas: Airbnb, DoorDash, JP Morgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co, Netflix, Patagonia, Reddit, Starbucks, Tesla, and Yelp. Additionally, NowThis has listed the following companies also offering the same assistance to employees: Amazon, Apple, BuzzFeed, Citigroup, Comcast, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lyft, Mastercard, Meta, Microsoft, Paramount, Sony, Tesla, Walt Disney Co, Vox Media, and Zillow.

Home Resources

Mind / Body / Spirit

HANNA in HURST: Get out of the heat & feel better fast! Professional in-office massage. No outcalls. (MT#4797). Call 817-590-2257.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD Of Greater Texas isn’t going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX. For more info, go to PPGreaterTX.org

TDLR COMPLAINTS: Any Texans who may be concerned that an unlicensed massage business may be in operation near them, or believe nail salon employees may be human trafficking victims, may now report those concerns directly to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) by emailing ReportHT@TDLR.Texas.gov.

Products & Services

