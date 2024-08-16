With back-to-school season upon us and autumn happenings on the horizon, our thoughts will soon turn to falling leaves and fall fun. It’s not too soon to start planning your hallo-thanks-holiday events; in fact…Happy New Year! (That escalated fast, didn’t it). Let’s back this up and start with the Weekly biggest thing for August. Voting is now open for our annual awards efforts.

To read all about Best Of 2024, click here . As for the rest of the year, here are some FWW dates to consider hyperlinked to examples for your pleasure. Enjoy!

The Weekly Special Dates for Q3 and Q4

August 28: Labor Day Section

September 25: Best-Of Edition *

October 2-23: Winners’ Circle Sections

October 16-30: Halloween / Dia-de-los Muertos Sections

November 20: Thanksgiving Section

November 27: Turkey Awards Issue

November 27: Shop Local Section

December 4: Holidays Edition

December 18-25: New Year’s Eve Sections

*Yes. It’s almost time for BEST OF 2024!

September is when our annual coffee-table-styled guide to the year’s BEST of everything is published. This piece will hit the stands on Wed, Sep 25, and will be kept by our audience as a reference for many months to come. If our readers wear out their print copies of the Best Of 2024 special edition — and we know that they will — never fear. It lives on FWWeekly.com in our magazine drop-down for a full year!

Want to reserve space?

Business owners, we know how difficult it can be to decide how to BEST promote your business. (See what we did there?) Along with our annual Best Of edition, we have comprehensive weekly coverage that includes print, email, online and social. Our normal deadlines are Tuesdays, but for special issues we need a bit more lead time. Reach out by the Friday prior on those. If you’re interested in reserving space, please contact your FWW representative ASAP or click here .

Have a special event coming up?