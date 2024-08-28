Hoppin’ Fort Worth, 2608 Weisenberger St, FW. 682-207-3667. Noon-10pm Sun, 4-10pm Mon, 4-11pm Tue-Wed, 4pm-midnight Thu, 3pm-midnight Fri, noon-midnight Sat.

“Well, I’m not as good as these two, but I’m definitely better than you.”

My snark during a rather intense game of Connect 4 earned a round of shocked laughter from those playing and a much-deserved, “Oh, wow, eff you!” from my intended target.

I don’t normally consider myself competitive, but, when the occasion arises, I’m not above swapping a li’l smack talk with a wink and a smirk. On one such occasion this past weekend, my friends and I were gathered around a table at the grand opening of Hoppin’ Fort Worth. The place was packed and loud — some might even say it was, a’hem, “hoppin’.” I know, I know.

It makes perfect sense why the concept is so appealing. It’s as if the North Carolina-based drinkery took what froyo achieved about a decade ago and applied that same self-serve model to alcohol. With its row of 58 taps, connoisseurs and casual tipplers alike can indulge in a wide range of booze at the converted warehouse in the Foundry District.

Juxtaposed with Blackland Distillery’s bold obsidian exterior next door, Hoppin’ shines starkly white. That theme continues within, the bright walls and natural light streaming in through the glass garage door accented with natural wood features and pops of vibrant green. There’s even a living wall (of sorts) consisting entirely of a dried mossy substance I assume is actual hops. And, boy, do they really drive the point home. Every piece of artwork in (and outside) the place features either a rabbit or a depiction of hops — or both.

Chrome faucet taps line the back wall (with 10 additional ones on the outdoor side patio), and on either side stand built-in shelves with wine and pint glasses. While the majority contain beer, that’s not all you can tap. We’re talkin’ wine, sangria, ciders, mixed drinks, sours, and even alcohol-free options like root beer and kombucha. If you’re not into serving thyself, Hoppin’ does have a full-service bar.

So, how does this all work?, you may be wondering. Can I just stick my mouth underneath a spigot and drown in my favorite brewski? Before you start planning your Flashdance chair routine in the middle of Hoppin’, you should know they charge by the ounce — and you could get locked out of the system, depending on how committed you are to the bit.

First and foremost, you need your magic wristband. Once the staff connects your credit card to your account, with the band, the tap-wall becomes your metaphorical oyster. Placing the wristband on the sensor above the faucet unlocks the tap to whichever brew you’ve selected. The system keeps track of what and how much you pour. An employee or two strategically hovers about, helping those like me who struggle with their beer-to-foam ratio and offering both free refills and demonstrations on how to master the pour.

Since you’re paying by the ounce, you can fill your pint glass as much or as little as you’d like. Fashioning my own flight, I tapped a few ounces of at least seven or so brews at about two bucks a pop. The beer ranges anywhere from $0.35/ounce and up, and the handful of wines available cost between $1.50 and $2.25 per ounce.

I zigzagged my way through the color spectrum, first with my go-to smooth, dark (512) Pecan Porter out of Austin followed by a crisp blonde Hefeweizen from Altstadt Brewery in Fredericksburg and a few sips (OK, gulps) of my friend’s delectably chocolate-rich nitro. I was pleasantly surprised by how many Texas and local breweries were represented, including Maple Branch, Martin House, and Denton County Brewing Co., among others.

My tasters of the Living in Denton sweet red ale and robust Alaskan amber refreshingly tickled the buds, while Martin House’s Patient Zero gave ’em a swift kick of sour and fruit. However, the top pick of the day was easily Devil’s Backbone from Real Ale — a golden tripel that’s both hearty and spicy.

While Hoppin’ doesn’t serve its own food, they’ve partnered with Maple Branch to deliver. My crew gorged on a couple of Maple Branch’s scrumptious wood-fired pizzas with our Hoppin’ beers while we continued to compete and practice our trash talk.

Be warned: Once you’ve hit a certain volume of pours, the tap locks, and a pop-up message encourages you to see a bartender. (Gladly! Are any single?) All it takes is a onceover to ensure you’re not overserving yourself, then the lock’s lifted. Then, when you’re done hoppin’ and toppin’ up, closing out means simply droppin’ the wristband into the marked box by the front door and takin’ off. A 20% gratuity, or “good vibes service,” is automatically charged. Choose your own adventure and tap away. In the immortal words of Regina George, “Get in, loser. We’re going Hoppin’.”