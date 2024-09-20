Introspective indie-rock singer-songwriter Court Hoang will release his latest EP on this year’s fall equinox and continue putting out more music every seasonal solstice/equinox. His goal is to combine all the tracks into his third full-length, Triptychs, which will be out in summer 2025. For now, listeners can check out the first single, “Sound the Alarm,” along with his entire discography on streaming platforms dating back to his 2013 debut long-player, Compass Rose. Triptychs, Vol. 1 will begin streaming Sunday, and Hoang will celebrate the occasion with an EP release party Sat, Sep 28, at Dr. Jeckyll’s Beer Lab in Pantego (420 W Park Row Dr)

“I sat down and basically wrote all these songs at once,” Hoang said, “and they felt really disconnected until I started putting them in order to fit the vibes, and from there, it was kind of a natural fit to follow the seasons to get a good flow. I also wanted to make something that had a cyclical feel to it, since I’m the kind of person that listens to an album on repeat.”

At the beginning of the year, Hoang made a kind of New Year’s resolution to get in an hour a day of writing music, and in two weeks, he had written the lyrics to the album. The tracks cover different social interactions from his daily life and also a few political topics that influenced him to write with just his voice and his guitar. As a working family man with children, he said making time for his artistic passion was helpful and meaningful.

Then Hoang’s band got involved. He sent the early mixes to bassist/producer Joseph Fisher-Schramm and drummer Felipe Rosales to jam on, then the beats and pieces were delivered to keys players and backing vocalists LeeAnn Hamilton and Meaux. With a little tweaking and moving things here and there, Hoang and his band The Love Children finished Triptychs, Vol. 1.

“Our music is lyrically driven,” Hoang said. “We like the rocky stuff and put in a lot of soul and electronic elements, too, like soft rock with a bit of spicy seasoning.”

Hoang has released several records spanning more than 10 years. His first single this year, “Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi,” comes from an old Vietnamese folk song and reflects his time in Vietnam in 2010-11 teaching Vietnamese college students and learning songs to play on acoustic guitar as a cultural ode.

In the meantime, Hoang plans to travel with his family in their house/bus “following the celestial bodies” across the country while working on The Love Children’s next release, the winter solstice EP. There are no tour dates set yet but likely some local winter shows.