From playing professionally since he was 10 years old, 17-year-old Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale is now embarking on a month-long tour of North America, his longest excursion to date. The occasion is his second album. Recorded at Ramble Creek Studios in Austin, Voices was produced by Mike Meadows (Willie Nelson, Hayes Carll, Ben Kweller) and engineered by Britton Beisenherz (Monahans, Milton Mapes, Deadman). Barksdale will play solo and be joined on tour with country rocker Abe Partridge. They’ll kick things off Saturday at Tulips FTW.

“I’m excited about the tour,” Barksdale said. “It’s one of the first tours of this magnitude that I’ve done. It’s 24 shows in 28 days, something crazy like that. It’s going to be one show after another every day.”

Inspired by Leonard Cohen and Townes Van Zandt, Barksdale writes mostly about heavy stuff and delivers his thoughtful lyrics slowly and patiently in his light, sweet voice over sparse instrumentation that ranges from soft acoustic fingerpicking to folky strumming with classical flourishes, with violin and cello popping up occasionally throughout.

“I try to make the music that I would want to find if I stumbled on it,” he said. “I’m always trying to find new music, and it’s a little joy and one of my favorite things.”

Barksdale will hit New York City, New Orleans, and Houston, along with several other metropolises. The plan, he said, is to “try and keep going, keep writing songs, playing shows, recording music. Let’s hope it goes well.”

Gigging, being homeschooled, and managing his career while booking shows have kept the singer-songwriter busy. His parents help out along with Nashville’s Reliant Talent (Lyle Lovett, Chase Bryant, Austin Mead). The tour will be funded largely by the sales of merch and tickets.

“I don’t think there’s necessarily an overall message with this album,” Barksdale said. “Each song is different and has its own purpose or message. With this project, I was very self-indulgent. I just decided to make the songs and music that I wanted to be out there. I hope some other people enjoy it, too.”