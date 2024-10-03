Let’s talk local.

Local isn’t just where we live; it’s how we live. Every day.

From the roads we drive to the water we drink, the schools that help shape the next generation, the parks that give us peace, the neighborhoods we call home — everything we value comes from the decisions made right here. Justice, jobs, electricity, small businesses, incentives, transit. These aren’t distant policy debates. They’re our daily lives.

That’s why the Tarrant Democrats work tirelessly. We’re not just a party; we’re a movement built by this community for this community. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with the Texas Democratic Party to channel resources directly to Tarrant County. Our volunteers knock on doors, listen to your concerns, and make sure no neighborhood is left behind. Progress starts at the grassroots level—no block too small, no voter unheard. We’re here for every single one of you in Tarrant County.

Take Cindy Stormer, who’s running for Tarrant County District Judge. She didn’t wait for the change to come from above — she’s bringing it herself. Not only as a candidate but as a Deputized Voter Registrar, she’s got a boots-on-the-ground mission, registering voters face-to-face. Why? Because lives are on the line. Google it: women and babies are dying in Tarrant County jails. causing some of the grossest, inhumane and entirely preventable deaths (and costly lawsuits) in Tarrant County history.

While Republican officials mismanage resources and put lives in danger, we can reclaim Tarrant County’s future. It starts by focusing on what matters: our local communities, our local candidates, our local vote. And there’s still time to do it. The deadline to register to vote is Mon. 10/7. Early Voting kicks off soon (Mon. 10/21 – Fri. 11/01), followed by Election Day (Tues. 11/05).

Between now and then, do your homework. Meet the people who are ready to fight for your freedom, your family, and your future.

When you step into that voting booth this November, ask yourself: Who’s going to protect my quality of life here in Tarrant County? Who’s working to expand my freedom and my opportunities here at home? Who’s fighting for me?

We are. Tarrant County Democrats are the ones working to uplift this community—every day, every election, every neighborhood. Learn about the candidates who care about your future at TarrantDemocrats.org/Voting101.

Because here in Tarrant, grassroots run deep. Let’s build a future rooted in us.

Join Us:

promotional feature