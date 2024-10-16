New LABELS Track, Singer

Mid-Cities psychedelic-punks LABELS are releasing a new single on Saturday to coincide with their show at 10:30pm at the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) on the Near Southside as part of Arts Goggle. “Toxic Love” features the studio debut of a new lead singer. Tyler Waller met his LABELS-mates, twin brothers Braden (guitar and vocals) and Taylor (drums) Burgan, at their mutual retail job. At the time, Waller had recently shelved a rap project “that didn’t work out,” he said, and LABELS was looking for a new singer. Waller’s influences — a lot of hardcore singers and the abrasive, electro-industrial freakouts of Nascar Aloe — sat well with what the band wanted to do sonically, which was push their garage-rock sound further into the realm of punk.

“Everyone deals with toxic love in some form,” Braden said in a call shared with Taylor and Waller. “Whether it’s your partner or a family member or a friend … it’s a relatable topic.”

The band wrote, recorded, mixed, and mastered the track in about two weeks in the Burgans’ home studio. Along with new vocalist Waller, “Toxic Love” includes contributions from former bassist Ryan Schoeder, who split a couple of weeks ago over that old enemy of solid lineups, creative differences. While that is indeed a bummer — though LABELS will continue to play as a guitar-drums-vocals trio until the lower end is filled — the band is stoked to move forward.

Describing the new track as “a fast punk song that’s garage-y but kind of danceable,” Braden said it’s an indication of where LABELS’ sound is headed. They plan to release another single before the end of the year and, next year, a new album.

“It’s gonna be punker than punk,” he said. — Steve Steward

Multi-Video Premiere Party

Denver Williams and Henry the Archer will premiere three videos 7-9pm Thu at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800). All shot (mostly at the hall) and directed by the local production company Make Something Beautiful, the videos for Denver Williams’ “Let It Ride” and Henry the Archer’s “The Garden” and “ViolinT” feature “tangled relationships” and “mysterious monks,” the filmmakers say. Both artists will also perform. Openers include local singer-songwriters Jana Renée and Sarah Savage. There will be a costume contest with prizes. A $5-10 donation at the door is suggested, and there will be a cash bar. — Anthony Mariani

Two Guys Walk into a Bar, Visit Terlingua

Pete Garguilo’s mellow vocals and acoustic strumming along with Mike Terry’s bluesy electric git-fiddle have been brightening local stages for more than a decade. Performing covers and a few originals as Two Guys Walk into a Bar, the 40-year-olds have stayed busy. After a long conversation last year, the duo decided to make an album of solely original material. Recorded at Blackstone Recording Studio (Cut Throat Finches, The Nancys, Jakob Robertson) with co-producers Mark Randall and Nick Tittle, the seven-track Terlingua will hit streaming platforms on Nov 1. Drummer Steve Pierce and bassist Michael Pritchard rounded out the record in the studio.

“Our goal was to progress and make a body of original work to take to the grave,” Garguilo said. “We’ve hooked up with different booking agents and had a lot of gigs, and I said, ‘Hey, where are we going with this? Why don’t we get focused on original music and see where it goes?’ ” — Juan R. Govea

Broke String’s Bloodveins Release Party

Broke String Burnett will celebrate the release of his second album with a show at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) on Sat, Oct 26. The Southern Gothic folk-rock outfit has put out three singles this year in anticipation of Bloodveins. Recorded and mastered by Clint Niosi at his Orange Otter Audio (Darstar, Cody Lynn Boyd, Crooked Bones), the 12 tracks are dark and eerie but easygoing, with bassist Jacob Martinez, lead guitarist Henry Sepulveda III, and drummer John Paul Thomas providing the sonic bed from which frontman Burnett deals with ghosts both real and imagined.

The release of Bloodveins on Fri, Oct 25, will be accompanied by a video for the song “Trainwreck.” There will also be a digital storybook that follows imaginary characters inspired by the album via BrokeStringBurnett.com.

Broke String Burnett has also been awarded a travel grant from Hear Fort Worth that will support the band’s eight-day Midwest tour in November. At Tulips, Sam Morrow and J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed will open the show. Tickets are $20-35. — Juan R. Govea