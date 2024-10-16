Promotional Feature

Fort Worth’s beloved Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale is celebrating another market in its 8th year as the city’s top open-air monthly vintage and art market. What began as a small gathering at Lola’s Trailer Park has transformed into a vibrant showcase at South Main Micro Park (105 South Main Street) and the adjacent parking lot. Produced by Honeysuckle Rose Events, this popular event unites local musicians, vintage curators, antique dealers, artists, makers, and small businesses in a lively celebration of Fort Worth’s rich cultural and artistic landscape.

On Saturday, October 19th, from 12 PM to 5 PM, attendees can enjoy an exciting lineup of live performances featuring local talents: The Kubes at 12 PM, Tiny Giants at 1:45 PM, and The Infamists at 3:30 PM, all performing on the Volt Cowtown Micro Park Stage.

In addition to the live music, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale will feature over 70 vendors offering an eclectic mix of vintage treasures and artisanal crafts. Food enthusiasts can delight in a diverse array of delicious options from local favorites such as Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine, Café x Jose, Leo’s Churro Bar, Delicias De Guerrero, Sweet D’s Lemonade, and Sabar BBQ.

The event promises even more fun with engaging activities including live screen printing by Printed Threads, on-site demo recording by Blackstone Recording Studio, caricature drawing, permanent jewelry, face painting, and build-your-own terrariums. Additionally, there will be a fun-filled kids’ play area complete with a sandbox to keep the little ones entertained!

Community members are encouraged to join for a day of great music, unique finds, and family-friendly fun at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale.

Getting around the neighborhood is easy with free parking and a complimentary shuttle, and carpooling is encouraged for convenience. For those traveling by train, the event is conveniently located just one block southeast of the TRE & T&P Station.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale and South Main Micro Park are proud to serve as an official venue for the Lost ‘N Sound South Main Music Series season finale on Saturday, featuring over 50 free concerts across more than 20 participating venues on South Main Street.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the sponsors: Blackstone Recording Studio (Live Music Sponsor), Felicia Barber of Redfin Realty (Presenting Sponsor), Volt Cowtown (Stage Sponsor), and Community Partners: Printed Threads, Lightbridge Academy, South Main District Salon, Topo Chico, and Arrt Dept.

For more information, visit: linktree.com/honeysuckleroseevents and follow the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale on Instagram and Facebook for updates!