According to writer Robert Brezsny, all of us who are paying attention should understand that we are embedded in a red-alert emergency crisis. “For now, I’ll refrain from enumerating the US government’s relentless ongoing attacks on freedom and democracy.” Instead, Brezsny encourages you to join him in channeling our outrage into intentional, creative, and vitalizing acts of resistance, uprising, and transformation.

MASS MOBILIZATION: SAT, APRIL 5

”Let’s begin by making our passionate presence felt at the MASS MOBILIZATION that will rise up in American cities on Saturday, April 5” when people are taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off! The organizers of Hands Off 2025, feel that Donald Trump and Elon Musk think the country belongs to them. “They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.”

This Sat, Apr 5, local volunteers have organized events in Arlington, Burleson, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, and Frisco. Here are the locations and times. ARLINGTON: Tarrant County Sub-Court, 700 E Abram St, Noon-1:30pm. BURLESON: Walgreens Pharmacy (sidewalk out front), 833 SW Wilshire Blvd, 3pm-6pm. DALLAS: Dealey Plaza, 400 Main St, 3pm-6pm. DENTON: Denton Courthouse-on-the-Square, 110 W Hickory St, 1pm-3pm. FRISCO: Intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 423 & Stonebrook Parkway, 1pm-2pm. There is also an event in Flower Mound. Once you sign up online, the organizer will email you the location.

For more info about the MASS MOBILIZATION, go to HandsOff2025.com or TinyURL.com/HandsOffOurWorld .

GUIDES TO INSPIRE EFFECTIVE CHANGE

Brezsny also suggests guides to inspire us to be effective change-makers, including Fighting Back: A Citizen’s Guide to Resistance at Archive.ph/FzAyY , Indivisible: Practical Guide to Democracy on the Brink at Indivisible.org/resource/guide , and What You Can Do to Fight This Coup at ChooseDemocracy.us/what-can-i-do/ .