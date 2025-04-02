While not a national holiday, Opening Day is certainly celebrated like one across the country.

The day is circled on lots of calendars. It’s a time to take off work, enjoy the start of a new season, and forget about life for a while. It’s a time when school districts have a lot of absences, not only by students but also teachers — Arlington ISD was looking for substitute teachers on March 27.

Many medical appointments are rescheduled because “the doctor is not available on that day.” It’s time to go to the ballpark, come what may.

That is what Rangers fan Sophie McCook did as she interrupted her studies at the University of Arkansas to be at Globe Life Field.

“This is so special,” the native Arlingtonian said. “I’ve been eagerly waiting for this day. To me, it’s a holiday.”

At Globe Life Field, local TV crews arrived before dawn to do their morning shows on location. The media gate opened at 9 a.m., and the tailgating around the stadium began well before noon, more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch at 3:05 p.m. It was a festive atmosphere with much optimism for the 2024 season.

The optimism is because Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy goes on World Series winning streaks. He won it in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2023, and now he should win it again in 2025.

For me, the day began at 7:30 a.m., when my alarm clock rang with the booming voice of Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan saying, “It’s baseball time in Texas.” The alarm clock was a promotional item the Rangers gave to fans a few years ago. I use it every Opening Day eve.

This was my 25th consecutive Rangers home opener, the sixth at Globe Life Field. Upon entering the stadium, one of the first persons I saw on the concourse was Eric Nadel, the Hall of Fame voice of the Texas Rangers who would be broadcasting his 47th home opener.

After the long offseason, it was good to see fellow media members and stadium staff. The offseason, unlike the previous one, was a little longer because the Rangers failed to make the playoffs. Their opponents, the Boston Red Sox, also watched the playoffs from home in 2024. So, the two high-profile teams were eager to begin the 2025 campaign.

The Rangers are no longer the defending champs, and the first thing I noticed as I walked onto the field was that the World Series champions banner that hung from the right-field rafters the entire 2024 season was gone. A smaller World Series banner is now in left field, joining the other championship banners.

Prior to the gates opening, Rangers ownership held an Opening Day toast as the front office staff sipped Champagne while Mariachi de los Texas Rangers, the team’s official mariachi band, provided the entertainment.

At the Rangers clubhouse, it was Opening Day Christmas as players were surprised to see a large gift bag in front of their lockers. The Santa was Josh Jung, who filled the bags with various goodies.

“Opening Day is basically our Christmas, so I wanted to do that,” said the young third baseman. “I truly believe if you’re going to develop and create an unselfish culture, you got to be unselfish.”

As I approached the Rangers’ dugout, the first person I saw was Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia, who shook my hand and said, “Hola, todo bien?” (Hello, all good?), a common greeting from many of the Rangers’ Latin players.

Soon, the media crowded around Bochy in the Rangers’ dugout. The skipper has seen nearly 40 Opening Days, as a player, coach, and manager.

“There’s nothing like Opening Day,” he said. “You’re excited. You’re pumped. You work hard to get ready for it, and here we are. We’re hungry to get back” to the World Series.

Players agree that an Opening Day game, whether at home or away, is not like any other contest.

“There’s that little extra excitement, a faster beating of the heart,” Garcia said. “There’s the anxiety to get off to a good start, for yourself and for the team. It can be nerve-racking.”

Outside, the tailgaters also felt the anxiety and excitement as they feasted on all types of food, from crawfish and brisket to hot dogs and nachos. A savory aroma of grilling filled the air. The Rangers’ mariachi band was also outside performing for the revelers as John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” competed with the live music.

As the gates opened, so did the stadium’s 240,000-square-foot, 19,000-ton retractable roof, letting the sunshine in. It opened to “Also Sprach Zarathustra.” The roof closed before the start of the game. The roof’s opening and closing, which takes about 12 minutes, is a must-see, especially for first-timers.

Upon entering the stadium, fans were given a magnetic schedule, which has become an Opening Day tradition. Hungry fans headed to the concession stands to check out the new delicacies (“ Globe Life Food ,” Mar. 26). Some lined up to purchase the new 2-foot Boomstick Burrito with its 26-inch-diameter tortilla.

“I just had to try it,” said Mike Erickson of Plano. “My wife said I had to finish it by the fifth inning.”

The roof closed prior to the pregame ceremonies. Because of the closed roof, there was no flyover this year.

However, there was a special event in the stadium’s press box. Team owner Ray Davis announced that the press box would be named after John Blake to recognize the decades of contributions by the Rangers’ longtime communications executive.

As gametime neared, the players were on the field, which was in pristine condition. They did their stretching and pregame rituals. Some went to the centerfield area to greet some Red Sox players.

It was now time for the pregame festivities as large U.S. and Texas flags were unfurled in centerfield by Rangers season-ticket Lone Star members. Then West Texas native Randall King performed the National Anthem. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by All Elite Wrestling’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF will return to Globe Life Field on Sat., July 12, for AEW All in: Texas, which will mark the first-ever professional wrestling event at the home of the Rangers.

That was followed by the introduction of both teams as players and coaches lined up on the foul lines in front of their respective dugouts.

Then at exactly 3:05 p.m., the sellout crowd of 37,587 heard the welcome voice of Chuck Morgan saying, “It’s baseball time in Texas.”

The Rangers took the field, and at 3:08 p.m., home plate umpire Todd Tichenor signaled to “play ball.”

Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi’s first pitch to lead-off hitter Jarren Duran was grounded to first baseman Jake Burger, who stepped on the bag for the first out.

Two hours and 34 minutes later, the game was over as the Rangers lost 5-2. It was the Rangers’ first-ever loss in an Opening Day contest at Globe Life Field.

They bounced back, however, and defeated the Red Sox the following three games, winning the four-game series 3-1. The unofficial holiday came and went.

Ozzie Garza has written about the Texas Rangers for more than 25 years. He is a frequent contributor to the Fort Worth Weekly.