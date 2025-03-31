Smartphone gaming is a preference for so many people in 2025. Alongside listening to hit music on Spotify and watching informative content on YouTube, mobile users are utilizing the power of modern-day phones to experience a diverse range of top-notch gaming titles. Some smartphones are better for gaming than others, though.

Overall, the vast majority of the phones we own today possess enough power to host a plethora of gaming products. From new slot games to play like Immortal 5, to some beloved classics that are now accessible on mobile, like Final Fantasy 7, there are some fantastic titles to experience on a miniature handheld device. If you want to explore smartphone gaming in more detail, though, then it’s worth investing in a device with a strong selection of gaming-related features.

These days, given mobile gaming’s undeniable growth, people can even opt to invest in a gaming phone . So, from gaming phones to regular devices, below is a brief look at some of the best smartphones for gaming.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is Hard to Fault

An iPhone that boasts more than enough power to satisfy your gaming needs, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is a mightily impressive device. The fastest iPhone in terms of its all-around performance, it also contains a 6.9-inch screen, its resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels makes it suitable for any gaming product, and it has a solid 4,685 mAh battery that won’t let you down. Also possessing a fantastic set of cameras, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is hard to fault.

The RedMagic 10 Pro is a Top Gaming Phone

As mentioned, some phones have been specifically created for gaming. One of the leading options on the market is undoubtedly the RedMagic 10 Pro, a device that comes kitted out with gaming-related features. For example, this particular favorite has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it houses a huge 7,050 mAh battery, and its large 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for any console-quality game. While the RedMagic 10 Pro doesn’t come cheap, it’s an investment worth making for mobile gamers.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is Another Superb Gaming Smartphone

If the aforementioned RedMagic 10 Pro isn’t for you for whatever reason, then a great alternative to consider purchasing is clearly the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. For many diehard smartphone gamers, this top-notch device is almost impossible to beat. For starters, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is a beast. Then, with gamers needing a battery that lasts for a good while, the presence of a 5,800mAh battery is a welcome inclusion. To top things off, though, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro also contains a slick all-around design, and it has enough power to host any game.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a Solid All-Rounder

Back to the regular devices now and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, a phone that delivers in numerous areas. While its gaming-related features are a clear strength, such as its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and its 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, the device also caters for people who want a phone that isn’t solely for gaming . From its stunning look to its exceptional battery life, it’s a brilliant phone.

The OnePlus 13R is a Good Option

While there are better phones for gaming on the market, the OnePlus 13R’s appeal is clear. It’s cheap in price, it boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery, and its large 6.78-inch display is a standout feature. Overall, it’s a good option for mobile gamers to consider buying today.