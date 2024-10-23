Like superheroes and cheesy music, Halloween is another kid thing that we adults have co-opted for our own enjoyment and entertainment. “Screw dem kids!” we say. “We’re allowed to have fun, too.” (Nostalgia is a helluva drug.) Now, instead of Snickers bars, Milky Ways, and Reese’s Cups and their evil, twisted cousins, Mallo Cups, which can f*ck all the way off, most of us crave boozy treats enjoyed in supernatural settings. And Funkytown does not disappoint. This year, places all over are going all out for All Hallows’ Eve. They’re not only dressing up their gory insides, offering specials, and hosting costume contests, but some have even concocted ghoulish beverages for the occasion. So, enter … if you dare. —
Anthony Mariani
At The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_Ftw), customer Sydnee Dunagan enjoys a Brass Brassiere. Made with TX Bourbon, Grand Marnier, lemon juice, and pomegranate juice and topped with ginger beer, the cocktail comes from the twisted mind of Cicada co-owner Tyler Ann Stephens, who’s a (blood-)sucker for the season. Photo by Juan R. Govea
A Night of Misfit Mayhem awaits at Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, Fort Worth, @Tarantula_Tiki) on Halloween (Thu, Oct 31) at 5pm. Go-Go Rillas, Daughters of Evil, and Prof. Fuzz 63 will perform. Photo by Juan R. Govea
The nightmarish décor and seasonal beverages at Nickel City (212 S Main St, Fort Worth, @NickelCityFWTX) are courtesy of Black Lagoon. The L.A.-based pop-up group is spreading its fang-tastic love in 34 other North American cities this year. Fort Worth is lucky to have ’em. Photo by Juan R. Govea
To add a bit of the macabre to the Ambrogio (Painted Donkey blanco tequila, Mathilde Cassis, Topo Chico, cinnamon, raspberry, lime), Nick Rayburn, manager at Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386), serves the beverage along with an IV bag. The South Main establishment won best cocktail in our 2024 Best Of edition. Photo by Juan R. Govea
Best host winner Kolin Jardine is the main man at Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, Fort Worth, @Tarantula_Tiki), where the spine-chilling seasonal fun extends from the interior to behind the bar. One phantasmagoric drink is Tarantula’s version of the Painkiller, with Pusser’s Rum, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg. Photo by Juan R. Govea
Named after the London pub in Shaun of the Dead (the Duke of Albany in real life), downtown’s Winchester Tavern (903 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-501-1850) opened its doors on Halloween 2017, which doubles the primeval power of October 31 every year. For this All Hallows’ Eve at the Winchester, there’ll be a costume contest with fiendish prizes. Photo by Juan R. Govea
A manager at Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311), Suzi Norton has been dressing up as a scarecrow the past four years just to liven up the joint. Norton is also responsible for decorating the entire eatery herself. She does it because she just loves this ghostly time of year. Photo by Juan R. Govea
Club Reflection (604 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, @ClubReflection) is partnering with the other LGBTQ+ clubs nearby for a wild night of costume contests on Saturday. At 10pm, Liberty Lounge’s contest carries at a $100 prize while across the street afterward at Jackie O’s, the purse is $150. The $300 grand prize will be at Club Reflection at midnight. Photo by Juan R. Govea
Along with the ghastly look of Nickel City (212 S Main St, Fort Worth, @NickelCityFWTX), some of the potions also come from pop-up Black Lagoon, including the Siren’s Song (Lot 40 rye whiskey, Giffard Caribbean pineapple, Flor de Caña rum, Lustau Amontillado sherry, spiced oat orgeat, Caribbean bitters, lime). Photo by Juan R. Govea
At El Chingon (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-870-9997), the frightful fun gets going after Halloween. At 5pm on Sat, Nov 2, the West 7th club and restaurant hosts Boos Fest. The meetup for the bar crawl is at 5pm here, and the route will snake its way through stops at Kung Fu Saloon, The Local, and Wonder Bar. Tickets are $22.49-49.99 at BarCrawlNation.com and include trick-or-treat prizes, DJs, and no cover at all the fully decorated stops, plus a $750 (gift card value) costume contest and scream-worthy drink options, with an after-party at 10pm. Photo by Juan R. Govea
The Poe-inspired décor at Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386) lends every visit throughout the year a haunting, gothic vibe, but during Halloween, it’s particularly atmospheric. And sinister. Photo by Juan R. Govea
Along with screening vintage horror movies throughout the week, The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) also hosts fun events, and one of them happens to be ideal for the season: a Dungeons & Dragons night every Thursday. Photo by Juan R. Govea
Self-described contemporary cocktail habitat Proper (409 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-984-1133) is celebrating witchy season with its Krew of Boo Halloween pop-up, which, along with ghoulish portraits and other creepy décor, includes a slew of seasonal cocktails, like the Possum Kingdom. The Toadies-inspired drink is made with Acre Distilling Halo vodka infused with French butter cookies, creme de cacao, honey, and vanilla cream and garnished with a toasted marshmallow. Courtesy Proper/Instagram
