Like superheroes and cheesy music, Halloween is another kid thing that we adults have co-opted for our own enjoyment and entertainment. “Screw dem kids!” we say. “We’re allowed to have fun, too.” (Nostalgia is a helluva drug.) Now, instead of Snickers bars, Milky Ways, and Reese’s Cups and their evil, twisted cousins, Mallo Cups, which can f*ck all the way off, most of us crave boozy treats enjoyed in supernatural settings. And Funkytown does not disappoint. This year, places all over are going all out for All Hallows’ Eve. They’re not only dressing up their gory insides, offering specials, and hosting costume contests, but some have even concocted ghoulish beverages for the occasion. So, enter … if you dare. — Anthony Mariani