A decade ago, when the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival was new, most of the events occurred in the spring. Over the last few years, the festival has spread its events across different times of the year. And the fundraising for the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation and assorted charities — the average price to most FWF+WF shindigs hovers around $100 per person, although you leave with a relatively full stomach.

The 2025 FWF+WF season started last month with Shooting with the Chefs and Fete of Four Seasons. This week, the fall celebrations roll on with Night Market and The Gospel Brunch. Both events take place at The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-335-2491).

Night Market (6:30-9pm Thu) is a venture into multicultural culinary magic. Highlights this year: orange chicken wings by Tuan Pham (Four Sisters, Mansfield), Korean steam-bun tacos with a Korean barbecue sauce and some pickled carrot from Daniel Woods (Tailgaters BBQ, Weatherford), and a chicken kebob from Brandon Shanaa of Terra Mediterranean. You’ll also sample bespoke cocktails from The Bar at Bowie House, Hotel Dryce, Little Red Wasp, Nickel City, Tarantula Tiki Lounge, and more. Night Market is a relative bargain at $65 per ticket, and the Shack’s indoor/outdoor space works for pretty much anything the fall weather can throw at us.

The Gospel Brunch (11am-2:30pm Sun) is a reflection of the festival’s desire to diversify. The four-course meal showcases newcomer and James Beard nominee David Bull (Second Bar + Kitchen, Mineral Wells), Katrina Carpenter (Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering), brothers Reggie and Cedric Robinson (Lil’ Boy Blue BBQ), and Marcus Paslay (From Scratch Hospitality).

Carpenter’s selection for the first main course is chicken and waffles — the item is not on Carpenter’s main menu, just the catering one. The chef said the Gospel Brunch’s version will feature the delicious chicken-fried chicken breast from Carpenter’s Wednesday menu, paired with a sweet cinnamon waffle. The family-style service will come with a mixed berry-and-bourbon chutney. She said the event and her dish represent a chunk of her extended family’s experience.

“In my family, we were out of church no later than 12:30,” she recalled. “My big mama wanted brunch or lunch right after that. You went and got the Word, heard the Gospel, and there was brunch time afterward.”

Along with brother Cedric Robinson, Lil’ Boy Blue’s Reginald Robinson is looking toward the Deep South with Low Country shrimp and grits. Reginald called the dish “a deep homage to my ancestors.” If you’re familiar with the brothers’ cuisine, you’ll wonder where the ’cue is.

“Smoke is a seasoning for us,” Reginald said. “We’re flirting with smoke in this dish, with cold smoked gouda, and we have some pancetta we’ll cold smoke to dance along on top.”

Gospel grooves from 4 Ya Soul will also be served. Proceeds will benefit several local groups: FWF+WF’s Restaurant Relief Fund; the CRAFT Career Conference for local high school career and technical programs focused on the hospitality industry; and scholarships for college culinary students.

There may still be a few $65 tickets for Night Market Thursday, and as of this writing, $165 tickets to Gospel Brunch Sunday are available.

The FWF+WF is back at The Heart of the Ranch April 3-6, 2025. Tickets ($65-229) go on sale December 1.

Another Veteran Celebration

Next week, Black Coffee (1417 Vaughn Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-782-9867) celebrates five years of crafting exceptional coffee in the Polytechnic neighborhood. The place is still the only shop of its kind (Black-owned and -operated) between the Rosedale Street exit off Hwy. 287 and far-south Arlington. And it’s the sole nonchain establishment east until you hit Central Arlington or, going the other direction, until you hit Magnolia Avenue, south of I-35.

Owner Mia Moss will throw herself a birthday party on Wednesday, Nov. 20 –– step inside to enjoy the community Moss has built, along with maybe a cinnamon roll latte, sweet potato pie latte, or, if you don’t like coffee, the Chilly Autumn spritzer with apple and honey syrup.