William Campbell Gallery, a stalwart institution in the Fort Worth art scene, proudly marks its 50th anniversary this year alongside its sister business, Gallery One Frames. To honor this special occasion, the Gallery will be hosting a celebration of its inception on Saturday, November 16th, from 7:00-9:00 pm at their newly expanded 217 Foch Street location in Fort Worth. The evening will include champagne, light appetizers, camaraderie and entertainment as the Gallery rewinds the years and celebrates their amazing past and present artists and patrons.

Originally founded by Bill and Pam Campbell in November 1974, the Gallery has grown into a cultural beacon dedicated to art education and a vibrant hub for the cultivation and appreciation of artistic expression. While guided initially by the visionary Campbells, the Gallery is now under the stewardship of the Fort Worth Contemporary Art Partners (FWCAP), which includes Tim and Misty Locke, Clayton Snodgrass, and J.W. and Andrea Wilson.

The Gallery has consistently fostered an appreciation for diversity in contemporary art in Fort Worth and beyond. Fifty years is a unique and significant milestone, and is a testament to the unwavering support of cherished clients and friends, and as a tribute to the remarkable talents of the artists who have graced the Gallery’s walls over the last half-century. As such, the evening of November 16 will unveil special works the gallery’s esteemed artists have created and shared specifically for the Gallery’s 50th anniversary. The pieces will be available for sale beginning that evening, and will remain on display through December 21, 2024.

Please join William Campbell Gallery in celebrating 50 years of artistic excellence.