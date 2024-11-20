In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, we’d love to direct you to some animals and their caretakers at the Humane Society of North Texas.

Animals are considered senior pets at age 7 and older, and senior pets are a small percentage of intakes at the Humane Society: only 4% senior dogs and 2% senior cats. Cassie Davidson, senior director of marketing, communications, and public relations for the Humane Society, feels older animals are just special.

“As a shelter worker,” she says in an email, “we’ve seen so many animals come through our doors, each with their own story. But the ones that stick with us the most are the senior dogs and cats, those who have spent years by someone’s side only to find themselves here, waiting for a second chance. They come in with gentle eyes, wise and calm, looking at us as if they’re saying, ‘I’ve been loved before. Can it happen again?’ ”

A common reason senior animals may come to the shelter is due to finances. People may not be able to afford senior pet care.

After coming to the shelter, it typically doesn’t take long for senior animals to find a home. The average length of stay for senior dogs and cats at the Humane Society is about 27 days. This amount of time is less than the average stay for younger dogs and cats.

However, Davidson acknowledges the challenges of getting senior animals adopted.

“Sure, we face setbacks,” she says. “Some senior pets come in with health issues or limitations that can make them seem less adoptable. And, yes, there are a few that will stay with us longer, waiting, but to see a senior animal get adopted is nothing short of incredible. They settle into a new home with an almost immediate sense of appreciation, as if they know this second chance isn’t guaranteed.”

Most senior animals do eventually get adopted. At the Humane Society, that amounts to 76% of senior dogs and 86% of senior cats. The remaining senior animals are transferred to animal welfare groups, given back to their owners if stray, or continue waiting to be adopted.

There are advantages to owning a senior pet, too.

“They’re past the puppy or kitten stage, already housetrained, and they’re looking for stability, not adventure,” Davidson says. “For many people, they’re exactly what a family needs.”

Davidson hopes more people will consider adopting senior animals.

“Every day,” she says, “we see the impact a home has on them. They might have gray whiskers and a slower pace, but they still have so much love left to give. All they need is someone willing to give them the space to show it. So, if you’re considering adding a new pet to your family, we hope you’ll think about adopting a senior. You won’t just be changing their life — they’ll change yours, too.”

You can contact the Humane Society of North Texas by emailing Communications@HSNT.org or by calling 817-332-4768. You can also visit HSNT.org.