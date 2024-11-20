All Weekend

Not quite ready for all this holiday stuff? Just lean into it, and maybe your heart will grow three sizes larger by seeing How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). Based on the famous Dr. Seuss book, the show is an add-on to the 2024-25 Broadway at the Bass season, so single events tickets are readily available at BassHall.com/Grinch starting at $44. Performance times include 7:30pm Wed-Sat, 3pm Sat, and 1:30pm Sun.

Friday, November 22, 2024

Those aren’t pillows! From 6pm to 9pm, TX Whiskey Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140) will kick off Thanksgiving a bit early with a screening of Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Starring Steve Martin and the late, great John Candy as two men just trying to get home in time for their turkey dinners, this 1987 comedy with heart will be shown outside (weather permitting), so dress appropriately. (The event will go inside if the weather turns bad.) Tickets are $10 at TXWhiskey.com and include your first cocktail. No one under 21 will be permitted (no kids, no babies), so get a sitter and make it a date night.

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Are you a fan of The Voice? Show alum Kendall Eugene will perform for free at Hoppin’ Fort Worth (2616 Weisenberger St, 682-224-0621) at 4pm. Eugene rose to prominence after performing Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus” during this season’s blind auditions for returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire and new coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. The emotional performance had Snoop saying, “He need a hug, Reba.” Good stuff.

Sunday, November 24, 2024

While Little Women is not universally considered required reading in every school, it is widely considered a classic novel and is often taught in middle and high school English classes, so there’s a good chance you’ve read it. Depending on who you ask, the book is both feminist for its strong female characters and anti-feminist for the protagonist’s marrying an older man, which arguably diminishes young women. Maybe they’re both right.

Over the years, you may have seen adaptions on film and TV, the most recent being Greta Gerwig’s movie in 2019. Upon reading our review, I learned it was the fifth Hollywood adaptation and that there was also “a pretty good opera and a really bad Broadway musical” that had also been produced. Today at 2pm or Friday at 7:30pm, Fort Worth Opera will present the “pretty good” operatic version at W.E. Scott Theatre at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-738-1938).

Last performed by FWO in 2005, Little Women makes its 2024 Fort Worth homecoming as a mainstage production, with chamber orchestra accompaniment by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra led by Tyson Deaton. Mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra — who arrives in Fort Worth fresh off her Metropolitan Opera debut in Ainadamar — leads the talented young cast in the role of Jo March along with Bridget Cappel (mezzo-soprano) as Meg, Mary Feminear (soprano) as Beth, and Megan Koch (lyric coloratura soprano) as Amy. Tickets start at $50 at FWOpera.org/LittleWomen-2024.

Monday, November 25, 2024

