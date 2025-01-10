The recent big news that the legendary Bill Belichick has returned to football coaching was met with some surprise by NFL fans. The odds at the major US betting sites pointed to a return to the NFL, but instead Belichick chose to take the job as head coach at the University of North Carolina.

While NFL followers may be shocked by Belichick’s decision, fans of college football in North Carolina should be happy at the prospect of the 72-year-old NFL legend leading their team and bringing his significant NFL experience to the role.

Apparently, North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham would have preferred a younger coach, but you cannot argue with Belichick’s coaching record. Fans will hope that Belichick will bring his NFL golden touch to his new role.

This touch led to the veteran coach winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. After ending his 24-year coaching tenure with the Patriots, he was a familiar sight in several broadcasting roles until he signed the contract with North Carolina, which is rumored to be worth $30 million.

Belichick has a previous connection with the Tar Heels. His father, Steve Belichick, was an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955. Now, his son has joined the team at a time when they need some coaching magic, having not won a conference title since 1980.

The task will not be easy for Belichick, even with his impressive NFL record. This is his first foray into college football, and it’s a different world to the NFL, with its own specific challenges.

For example, college football is played on a different field with different penalties, yardages, and clock rules. Roster management is also different in college football, as coaches can quickly change their roster using the transfer portal.

However, despite the differences, some coaches have successfully transitioned to college football. These successful coaches include Belichick’s close friend Nick Saban , who was head coach of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, as well as Louisiana State University (LSU), Michigan State University, the University of Toledo, and most famously, the University of Alabama. It was at Alabama where he led the team to six national championships.

Other coaches who have crossed the divide between NFL and college football include Jim Harbaugh, Greg Schiano, and Chip Kelly. They have achieved various levels of success.

Given the example of these coaches, especially Saban, there is every chance Belichick will bring much-needed championship success to North Carolina. This is not a foregone conclusion, and there will be many challenges to navigate, but fans will be hoping the journey is a fruitful one.