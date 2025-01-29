Yes. I’ve got the winter blues. Inaugural blues? That, too. I’ve decided to eat my feelings. Join me, won’t you? Here are eight selections for just such an endeavor.

1.) The Cookie Heard ’Round the World

Right after the inauguration and the emotional sermon by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde pleading for the president to show mercy toward LGBTQ+ and migrant people, an independent baker became internet-famous for putting the bishop’s image on a cookie. That baker would be Haley Popp of Hive Bakery (360 Parker Sq, Flower Mound, 972-316-7625), right here in North Texas. (#SheIsWithUs — literally.) Well, she’s still making them. When they are available — they tend to sell out quickly — they are $6 apiece, with 50% of the proceeds going to charity. For updates on the next batch, follow Facebook.com/HiveBakery.

2.) A Big Ol’ Bowl of Chili

Why do I talk about Town Talk so much? Because food (especially meat) is freaking expensive right now. When I was a kid and we were navigating multiple family Christmases and dates that worked for everyone in our blended family, my mom and stepdad picked New Year’s Day. With everyone already being turkey’d out from the holidays, we cooked chili. I still hold that tradition to this day. In fact, with the cold weather here, I’ve cooked it twice so far this year. All three locations of Town Talk have frozen ground beef in packages slightly less than a pound for only 79-cents each. Grab three of those, convert your favorite recipe to a 2-pound version, and — voila! — chili on a budget. Town Talk also sells various chili spice packets as well as canned tomatoes. You’re welcome.

3.) Chocolate Blackout Cake

If you’re out for brunch or pizza at Pie Tap (1301 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-8888), save room for their decadent dessert. For $10.50 per slice, the Chocolate Blackout Cake comes with chocolate sauce, caramel, candied pecans, and whipped cream. Yum!

4.) Eggs from Happy Hens

I’m not the type to get up early and cook a homestyle breakfast, but I do keep eggs handy. We devil them upon occasion, and I also need them if cooking boxed mixes. Most importantly, I love making quiche. With eggs as expensive as they are, you might as well support local businesses and local producers by being selective about where you purchase these little golden delights. For example, Green’s Produce & Plants (3001 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-274-2435) is now stocking fresh pasture-raised eggs from Happy Chick Farms (4120 Old McMahan Rd, Lockhart, 512-217-9634), whose hens are raised outdoors with care. Since they are allowed to forage naturally, these eggs are nutrient-packed. The current price is $8.99 per dozen or $17.99 per flat — which I was just informed is 30-count. You learn something new every day!

5.) Go for the Gustos

Sometimes, you just need some meat on a bun. I highly recommend the Double Backyard Burger at Gustos Burger Bar + More (1229 7th Av, Fort Worth, @___Gustos). Along with two smashed patties, it includes American cheese, two thick bacon slices, Best Maid pickles, green leaf lettuce, and tomato, plus ketchup and mayo, all on a buttered bun for $10.70. You should also add a side of the deliciously seasoned tots for $2.99. Dip them in some garlic aioli-based Gusto Sauce. Trust me.

6.) German Pancakes

Ol’ South (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311) is known for its delicious, signature, crepe-like German pancakes. It starts open-faced and is assembled tableside, where it is finished with butter, powdered sugar, and fresh-squeezed lemon, then folded right before your eyes. I like to order a side of bacon or jalapeno sausage to cleanse the palate every few bites. It’s one of my favorite guilty pleasures.

7.) A Pick-Me-Up from Panera

Panera Bread sure knows how to read the room. For $14.99/month, membership in their Sip Club affords you “endless access to 20+ drinks for the price of just one iced coffee.” The benefits listed only include hot or iced coffee and tea, plus fountain drinks, so I’m guessing the “20+” is about flavor combinations. You can use the membership once every two hours and enjoy refills while you’re in the cafe. Now thru Fri, Jan 31, new and lapsed members can join for $3/month for the first three months. You can cancel at any time. For more info, go to PaneraBread.com and click “Sip Club.”

8.) Pizza Cupcakes

They had me at “as seen on Shark Tank.” The Pizza Cupcake claims to be flaky, buttery, doughy, and irresistible, and it is indeed. You can find them at Kroger in a pack of six for $10.49, but you can also sometimes find them for (much) less in the frozen section at Town Talk. Little Caesars has a delicious version as well called Crazy Puffs, which are only $3.99 for a four-piece order. Get in my mouth!