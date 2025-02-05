My wife and I live in Fort Worth. We have lived and traveled all over the world. Because of a special interest in art, I have visited the Louvre, the Prado, the Rijksmuseum, the Alta Pinakothek, the British Museum, the Egyptian Museum, the Museumsinsel, the Met, and the Greek Archaeological Museum, inter alia. I am not boasting. I simply wanted to visit them. In probably every one, I have seen pictures or statues of men and women who were nude. OMG!!! How exciting to see the bare breasts of a female statue created 3,000 years ago. Or the statue of David without loincloth in Florence. My point is: It is art, not pornography.

I read with interest your article about Sally Mann’s pictures (or lack thereof) in the Modern (“Nanny State on Patrol,” Jan 22). Two questions came to mind. One, has Tim O’Hare been to any of the museums I have visited? Or does he know anything about art? And second, are we about to have Kristallnacht in Fort Worth (O’Hare) or the U.S. (the president)?!

Frankly, Anthony, I admire you because you have the cajones to write or express what many people like myself believe, but most of us are afraid of speaking out because of retribution. These folks are so concerned about their children reading a book they deem offensive or seeing a picture they believe is pornographic, but they think nothing of hating Blacks, immigrants, and nonevangelicals or demanding the right to guns and killing with a gun if they are distressed.

I enjoy reading the Weekly and hope you can continue to tell the truth about the corruption and far-right conspiracies being fomented here in Tarrant County.

Respectfully,

Anonymous in Fort Worth

