FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Love requires stability and steadiness to thrive. But it also needs unpredictability and imaginativeness. The same with friendship. Without creative touches and departures from routine, even strong alliances can atrophy into mere sentiment and boring dutifulness. Keep this in mind this Valentine’s season.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

In celebration of the Valentine season, I suggest you get blithely unshackled in your approach to love. Be loose, limber, and playful. As Audre Lorde says, “Love is the revolution in which we dismantle the prisons of our fear, building a world where our truths can stand naked and unashamed.”

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20)

To honor the rowdy Valentine spirit, I invite you to either use the following passage or compose one like it, then offer it to a willing recipient who would love to go deeper with you: “Be my echo across the valley, my rebel hymn, my riddle with no answer. Be my just-before-you-wake-up-dream. Be my tectonic shift. Be my black pearl, my vacation from gloom and doom, my forbidden dance. Be my river-song in F major, my wild-eyed prophet, my moonlit debate, my infinite possibility. Be my trembling, blooming, spiraling, and soaring.”

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22)

Cancerian author Elizabeth Gilbert wrote, “The universe buries strange jewels deep within us all.” One of those strange jewels in you is emerging from its hiding place. A bloom this magnificent could require adjustments. You and yours may have to expand your horizons together.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22)

In 2025, the role that togetherness plays in your life will inspire you to achieve unexpected personal accomplishments. Companionship and alliances may even stir up destiny-changing developments.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Psychotherapist Robin Norwood wrote that some people, mostly women, give too much love and kindness. They neglect their own self-care as they attend generously to the needs of others. They may even provide nurturing and support to those who don’t appreciate it or return the favor. It’s time for you to come to a new understanding of exactly how much giving is correct for you.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Are you ready to express your affection with lush and lavish exuberance? I hope so. Now would be an excellent time, astrologically speaking.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

In the coming weeks, you could make progress on building a strong foundation for the future of love. You will rouse sweet fortune for yourself and those you care for if you infuse your best relationships with extra steadiness and stability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Be moved by intimacy and friendships that buoy your soul, inspire your expansive mind, and pique your sense of adventure. In the words of Nicholas Sparks, “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds.”

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Every intimate alliance is unique, has its own rules, and shouldn’t be compared to any standard. This is a key theme for you to embrace right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18)

Borrowing the words of Aquarian author Virginia Woolf, here is a love note for you to use as your own. Give these words to the person whose destiny needs to be woven more closely together with yours. “You are the tide that sweeps through the corridors of my mind, a wild rhythm that fills my empty spaces with the echo of eternity.’

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Love and intimacy and togetherness are fun, yes. But they’re also hard work—especially if you want to make the fun last. This will be your specialty in the coming months. “In the best of relationships, daily rebuilding is a mutual process. Each partner helps the other grow.” —Virginia Satir.

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES

HAVE A LITTLE FAITH

CELEBRATION COMMUNITY CHURCH

Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), CCC has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130) .

POTTER’S HOUSE

Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

DENTAL INSURANCE

LIFE LINE SCREENINGS

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

We’re not going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX or visit PPGreaterTX.org .

MIND-BODY-SPIRIT

THE AURA CLINIC

Full-service wellness, holistic, metaphysical, and psychic sanctuary. New location coming soon! Visit online at MyAuraClinic.com .

HIGHER PURPOSE EMPORIUM

Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours. Visit us at 505 W Northside Dr, FWTX or online at HigherPurposeEmporium.com , (682-207-5351).

MASSAGE: Hannah in Hurst

Professional Therapeutic Massage from light to deep techniques. No outcalls, flexible schedule. (mt4797). Call 817-590-2257.

THE LOCAL LIST

CATTLE BARN FLEA MARKET

All your favorite vendors will be there: Mo, Rey, Billy, Robert, and Niner with all of her fine works of art! See you there! Located at 4445 River Oaks Blvd, open Saturday & Sunday 9a-5p.

COWTOWN ROVER

With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. Cowtown Rover is located at 2958 Vickery (817-731-3223). See more at www.CowtownRover.com .

FREE SPAY / NEUTER

Need a FREE Spay/Neuter? Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today by visiting TexasForThem.org or calling 1-833-636-1757.

GOT A STORY TO TELL?

We work with guest contributors to publish SEO articles and press releases. For details, email Marketing@fwweekly.com.

HISTORIC RIDGLEA THEATER

THE RIDGLEA is three great venues within one historic Fort Worth landmark. RIDGLEA THEATER has been restored to its authentic allure, recovering unique Spanish-Mediterranean elements. It is ideal for large audiences and special events. RIDGLEA ROOM and RIDGLEA LOUNGE have been making some of their own history, as connected adjuncts to RIDGLEA THEATER, or hosting their own smaller shows and gatherings. More at theRidglea.com .

LIFE INSURANCE

MORE BOOKS THAN, WOW!

The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com or find us on Facebook (@BiblioTreasures).

NEED A FRIEND?

Ronnie D. Long Bail Bonds can help with Immediate Jail Release 24 Hour Service. City, County, State and Federal Bonds. Located Minutes from Courts. 6004 Airport Freeway. Call 817-834-9894 or go to

RonnieDLongBailBonds.com .

NEXTHOME

Open The Door To Yours Today! Call Sarah Niehoff, Realtor, at 817-714-7956.

REX’S BAR & GRILL

Come check out our express lunch menu, happy hour specials, and late-night dining! Visit Chef Brian Olenjack’s new home kitchen. We are open from 11am to midnight, 7 days a week. Watch the BIG GAME with us at 1501 S University Dr FWTX ( 817-207-4741, RexsFTW.com ).

SERVICES

DIRECTV

DREAM BATHROOM

HEATER WORKING?

NO MORE GUTTER CLEANING!

PREPARE FOR POWER OUTAGES

