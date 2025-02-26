OPENING

Brothers After War (R) Jake Rademacher’s documentary chronicles his brothers’ and his own efforts to transition from soldiers in Iraq to civilian life. (Opens Friday at Premier Cinemas Burleson)

Ex-Husbands (NR) Griffin Dunne stars in this comedy as a recently divorced man who crashes his son’s wedding in Mexico and finds that all the men in his family are in crisis. Also with Rosanna Arquette, Richard Benjamin, Miles Heizer, James Norton, Eisa Davis, Marcia Jean Kurtz, Lou Taylor Pucci, and John Ventimiglia. (Opens Friday)

Laaj Sharanam (NR) This Nepalese comedy stars Bijay Baral, Sagar Lamsal Kshetri, Harish Niraula, and Arjun Ghimire. (Opens Friday)

Last Breath (PG-13) Alex Parkinson adapts his own documentary into a rather unmemorable fiction film. Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu play two saturation divers repairing an oil pipeline in the North Sea when their fellow diver (Finn Cole) becomes detached from the ship by a storm. Film nerds like me will appreciate the difficulty of the movie’s underwater photography, but it’s not great enough to catch the attention of the ordinary moviegoer, and neither the character bits nor the performances are enough for the human aspect of the story to hook us. Considering the remarkable aspects of the real-life story, this film really should have come to more. Also with Cliff Curtis, Mark Bonnar, Josef Altin, Bobby Rainsbury, and MyAnna Buring. (Opens Friday)

Mazaka (NR) Sundeep Kishan stars in this Telugu romantic-comedy as a man seeking love at the same time that his father also wants to get married. Also with Ritu Varma, Anshu, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Srinivas Reddy, Mahaboob Basha, and Murali Sharma. (Opens Friday)

Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuuX: Beginning (NR) This Japanese anime film centers around the theft of a weapon prototype. Voices by Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yui Ishikawa, and Shimba Tsuchiya. (Opens Friday)

Riff Raff (R) Ed Harris stars in this comedy as an ex-criminal gone straight who’s pulled back into his old life at a family reunion. Also with Bill Murray, Jennifer Coolidge, Lewis Pullman, Gabrielle Union, Miles J. Harvey, Michael Angelo Covino, P.J. Byrne, and Pete Davidson. (Opens Friday)

A Sloth Story (PG) This animated film is about a family of sloths who move to the big city to try to make a success out of their food truck business. Voices by Remy Hil, Olivia Vásquez, Teo Vergara, Dan Brumm, Benjamin Gorroño, and Leslie Jones. (Opens Friday)

Superboys of Malegaon (PG-13) Based on a true story, this Indian film is about a group of amateur filmmakers trying to make a movie in Maharashtra. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj SIngh Duhan, Jagdish Rajpurohit, and Ali Abbas. (Opens Friday)

NOW PLAYING

Becoming Led Zeppelin (PG-13) Bernard MacMahon’s documentary focuses on how the band got together and scored their initial successes in the 1960s. The film interviews the three surviving members of the group (Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones) and unearths audio footage of an interview by the press-shy John Bonham, who died in 1980. It also includes behind-the-scenes photographs that haven’t been published to date. The result is a movie that imparts some valuable information to newcomers, while fans of the seminal British rock band can hear the music through a movie theater’s speakers.

The Brutalist (R) The longest of all this year’s Oscar contenders is Brady Corbet’s epic starring Adrien Brody as a Hungarian Jewish architect who immigrates to Philadelphia after World War II. The first half of this movie rather cruises on the strength of its acting, writing, and direction, with Corbet generating some great visuals like the overhead shot of a trainwreck. The film only crystallizes, imperfectly but well enough, in its second half, when the protagonist’s benefactor (Guy Pearce) does something really horrible in the streets of Italy that makes us question everything we’ve come to know about the character. Pearce gives the performance of his career, and the film goes from being about an uncompromising artist into something unique. The film’s 3 hour and 35 minute running time includes a 15-minute intermission, which you will need. Also with Felicity Jones, Raffey Cassidy, Joe Alwyn, Stacy Martin, Isaach de Bankolé, Emma Laird, Ariane Labed, and Alessandro Nivola.

Captain America: Brave New World (PG-13) A lean two-hour Marvel superhero film that yields some decent thrills. Anthony Mackie takes over the shield as the new Captain America working with and then against a new president (Harrison Ford) to avert a war between America and Japan as well as clear Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) of guilt in an assassination attempt on the president. Director/co-writer Julius Onah pares down the scale of the film without sacrificing the maximalist set pieces that Marvel fans are used to. Less successful is the supervillain (Tim Blake Nelson) and his overly convoluted plot to turn the president into the Red Hulk. Mackie well deserves a star vehicle like this and makes for an edgier and more modern Captain than Chris Evans did, and Ford manages to be fully engaged in his role. Also with Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, William Mark McCullough, Takehiro Hira, Liv Tyler, and an uncredited Rosa Salazar.

Chhaava (NR) This Indian historical epic stars Vicky Kaushal as the 17th-century Maratha king Sambhaji, who takes extreme measures to fight against Mughal rule. Also with Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, Santosh Juvekar, and Neil Bhoopalam.

Cleaner (R) Daisy Ridley may be best in these B-level thrillers, but that doesn’t make this movie good. She stars as a dishonorably discharged ex-British Army soldier who works as a window cleaner at a London skyscraper, when the energy company that owns the building is taken hostage by a group of ecoterrorists led by the fellow window-washer (Taz Skylar) who was always nice to her. Oh, and her autistic brother (Matthew Tuck) is trapped in the building along with the high-value hostages. Ridley delivers a performance bristling with anger at the people around her, and the climactic fight sequence between her and the terrorist leader is great stuff. Unfortunately, the plot has too many bald contrivances that give her the information she needs to defeat the bad guys. Every time the movie gets hold of a semi-interesting idea, it drops it to get on with the plot. Also with Lee Boardman, Rufus Jones, Stella Stocker, Ray Fearon, Flavia Watson, Lorna Lowe, and Clive Owen.

Companion (R) Clever, very clever. Sophie Thatcher portrays a realistic companion robot who goes to a remote mountain cabin with her boyfriend/owner (Jack Quaid) and some of his friends, but when their lecherous Russian host (Rupert Friend) tries to rape her, she kills him even though her programming isn’t supposed to let her do that. First-time filmmaker Drew Hancock botches the beginning and the ending of the story, but the plot revelations in the middle are well-placed and work within the logic of the story, and the boyfriend revealing to the robot that she isn’t a human is a splendid piece of cruelty. That and Thatcher’s performance in the lead make this a science-fiction revenge thriller to root for. Also with Lukas Gage, Harvey Guillén, Megan Suri, Marc Menchaca, Matt McCarthy, and Jaboukie Young-White.

A Complete Unknown (R) The Walk Hard version of Bob Dylan’s life stars Timothée Chalamet as the singer-songwriter during the years 1961-65. Chalamet does a worthy impression of the man whether he’s singing or acting like a jerk in pursuit of his art, and the movie has other terrific musical performances by Monica Barbaro (as Joan Baez), Edward Norton (as Pete Seeger), and Boyd Holbrook (as Johnny Cash). The movie’s depiction of Dylan’s electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival is well-captured as well, with the folk purists throwing garbage on the stage, but the movie can’t convince us in the 2020s that this is any more than a tempest in a teacup. Other movies have done better at puncturing folkie pretensions or the conventions of music biopics. You might as well buy a greatest-hits album or this movie’s soundtrack than buy a ticket. Also with Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Eriko Hatsune, Dan Fogler, Joe Tippett, Andy Talen, P.J. Byrne, and Norbert Leo Butz.

Conclave (PG) They really should make more movies about electing a pope. Ralph Fiennes portrays a Catholic cardinal who’s tasked with running the election for a new pontiff after the previous one passes away. Director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) revels in the little details about this infrequent occasion, and the script pretty faithfully follows Robert Harris’ novel with its artfully placed bombshells. The supporting characters are nicely acted by the supporting cast, and Fiennes is in excellent form as a man full of private religious doubts while performing this administrative duty. The setting is so faithfully re-created that you’ll swear the filmmakers snuck the actors and cameras into the Vatican itself. This is the year’s best Christian film, and its best political thriller. Also with Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Sergio Castellitto, Brían F. O’Byrne, Jacek Koman, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, and Isabella Rossellini. (Re-opens Friday)

Dog Man (PG) Dav Pilkey’s series of children’s books becomes this frenetic but unexpectedly moving animated film. Director Peter Hastings does the voice of a stupid cop and his genius dog whose lives are saved after a bombing when the dog’s head is glued onto the man’s body. Together, Dog Man aims to thwart a cat supervillain (voiced by Pete Davidson) with a lot of abandonment issues. Those lead the cat to ditch his cloned kitten self (voiced by Lucas Hopkins Calderon), and the movie has some sweet moments when Dog Man takes in the abandoned kitten. Some better writing and a bit of slacking off with the pace might have made this into a great movie. Additional voices by Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Billy Boyd, Maggie Wheeler, Laraine Newman, Cheri Oteri, and Stephen Root.

Dragon (NR) This Tamil-language comedy stars Pradeep Ranganathan as a student who gets over a bad breakup by inventing a financial fraud scheme. Also with Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sneha, and Ashwath Marimuthu.

Flight Risk (R) Mel Gibson goes from historical epics to this pulpy thriller, and aside from a couple of laughable special-effects shots, it’s not half bad. Michelle Dockery plays a U.S. marshal who’s transporting a mob witness (Topher Grace) from the Alaskan wilderness when their single-engine pilot (Mark Wahlberg) turns out to be a mob hit man who’s been sent to kill the witness. Wahlberg has a high time, with his head shaved to look like a balding man and an overegged Texas accent. The film never gets the sort of claustrophobic vibe that the best movies of this type get or the concision that comes from having only three actors appear and speak on the screen, but the film does a good enough job and then gets down on the ground. Voices by Paul Ben-Victor, Maaz Ali, Eilise Guilfoyle, and Leah Remini.

Flow (PG) In this dialogue-free animated film from Latvia, an apocalyptic event has destroyed all human life, and a cat finds that it has to work with a Labrador retriever, a lemur, a capybara, and a secretary bird to survive. Never mind that these animals live in different parts of the world, we’re assuming that global warming has brought them together as well as creating the flood conditions that threaten all of them. I’m less convinced by the part where the animals figure out how to steer a boat through the rising waters. Director Gints Zilbalodis comes up with some breathtaking vistas as the animals make their way through the wreckage of human civilization, including a Roman-style mountain city whose streets the animals paddle through. For all that, I think The WIld Robot covered the same ground more effectively.

Heart Eyes (R) Using a horror movie to parody the tropes of romantic comedies is only a great idea if it works, and this just isn’t funny. Olivia Holt stars as a lovelorn advertising executive who meets her dream guy (Mason Gooding) a few days before Valentine’s Day, when a slasher whose mask has heart-shaped eye holes starts targeting couples in the Seattle area. The script does recognize the sort of coincidences that romcoms traffic in, but the jokes simply don’t land and the murders aren’t inventively staged. The leads are pretty flavorless, too. The current Companion does everything this movie is after and does it better. Also with Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Gigi Zumbado, Ben Black, Lauren O’Hara, Chris Parker, and Michaela Watkins.

I’m Still Here (PG-13) The presumptive front runner for the Oscar for Best International Film is this Brazilian drama that connects intellectually without providing much excitement. Walter Salles (Central Station) adapts Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s memoir about his family and how the forced disappearance of his father (Selton Mello) in 1970 affected them. Fernanda Torres gives a quietly remarkable performance as the Paiva family’s mother, who is radicalized by being thrown in jail herself and has to learn how to manage her family’s finances while refusing to let her country’s military dictatorship rest regarding her husband’s whereabouts. The film effectively uses its tight focus on this one family to comment on living under a government that hires anonymous thugs to do its dirty work and gives them immunity for their crimes, but Salles’ social conscience prevents his movie from taking flight. It feels too much like a history lesson. Also with Valentina Herszage, Guilherme Silveira, Luiza Kosovski, Barbara Luz, Cora Mora, Pri Helena, Maeve Jinkings, Humberto Carrão, Caio Horowicz, Camila Márdila, and Fernanda Montenegro.

Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants (NR) The latest action-thriller by Tsui Hark is this historical epic about a martial-arts master (Xiao Zhan) who searches for a woman from his past (Zhuang Dafei). Also with Tony Leung Ka-fai, Zhang Wenxin, Baya’ertu, Alan Aruna, Ada Choi, Hu Jun, and Wu Hsing-kuo.

Love Hurts (R) But it’s not as painful as watching this. Everything is off about this movie that tries to be a Valentine’s Day romantic comedy and an action-thriller. Ke Huy Quan stars as a former mob hit man who has gone straight and become the top Realtor in Milwaukee, but then he’s tracked down by both his mob boss brother (Daniel Wu) and the mark (Ariana DeBose) whom he let go. Director Jonathan Eusebio can’t manage the balance between humor and action, and the action sequences themselves aren’t memorable. Quan is too nice to play a psychopath who has tamped down his condition to blend in with normal folks, and the subplot with his office assistant (Lio Tipton) falling in love with a contract killer on his trail (Mustafa Shakir) doesn’t pull its weight. This fails on every level. Also with Sean Astin, Cam Gigandet, Rhys Darby, André Eriksen, and Marshawn Lynch.

Moana 2 (PG) The backwash hits the Disney animated sequel pretty hard. Auli’i Cravalho returns as the voice of our Polynesian heroine, who’s sent back out on the ocean to reunite her scattered people and meet back up with Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson). She’s given a crew this time, but her interactions with them aren’t as interesting as you’d hope for. More grievously, Lin-Manuel Miranda has jumped ship, and new songwriters Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow appear to have been given the assignment too soon. Maui remains the best thing about this sequel, with The Rock getting to wisecrack irreverently and sing the movie’s musical highlight, “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?” The sequel shows flashes of some great ideas like a sea monster that looks like a mountainous island, but those can’t keep this from feeling rote. Additional voices by Temuera Morrison, Rachel House, Rose Matafeo, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Tofiga Fepulea’i, Alan Tudyk, Jemaine Clement, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Monkey (R) Osgood Perkins follows up Longlegs by trying to make a horror-comedy out of Stephen King’s short story, and the results are very bad indeed. Christian Convery and then Theo James portray identical twins who find a windup toy monkey that causes the deaths of everybody around them. Convery is particularly good at differentiating the twins, one of whom constantly bullies the other. Still, despite the deaths coming about in often farcical ways, Perkins doesn’t have the temperament for staging violent deaths that are also funny, and the supporting cast doesn’t have much opportunity to contribute to this. The director is just terribly miscast with this project. Also with Tatiana Maslany, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood.

Mufasa: The Lion King (PG-13) More interesting, though not necessarily better, than any of Disney’s recent live-action remakes. This prequel shows the young Mufasa (voiced by Aaron Pierre) being orphaned at an early age, taken in by a rival pride, then sent away as a bodyguard to the king’s son (voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who will betray him and become Scar. Much of the humor comes from the framing story, as Rafiki (voiced by John Kani) narrates the tale along with Timon and Pumbaa (voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen). We get to see Rafiki prove his mettle as a sage, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song for the villainous lion (voiced by Mads Mikkelsen) gratifyingly dings Mufasa’s circle-of-life philosophy. However, director Barry Jenkins seems miscast and uncomfortable with the big climax during an earthquake, and the romantic triangle that drives Mufasa and Scar apart doesn’t land. Still, this seems like a direction Disney should pursue, using these live-action films to continue the animated movies’ stories instead of remaking them. Additional voices by Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Blue Ivy Carter, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Donald Glover, and Beyoncé.

Ne Zha 2 (NR) This movie became one of the highest-grossing films in world history before anyone had seen it outside of China, and now you can get an idea about why. Our heroes from the 2019 animated film (voiced by Joseph Cao and Han Mo) are reincarnated and sent to protect Chentang Pass from dragons of the sea, who have betrayed the humans. Like the original, this sequel is a not-always-steady mix of action and humor, and there are serious issues with the pacing of this 148-minute epic. However, the set pieces are pretty spectacular, as armies of demons invade the seacoast, clouds of angel-like demon hunters fly overhead, characters visit the next world and gain additional powers, and farcical battles against beavers and deer take place. For all its flaws, this is worth seeing for its aesthetics and the box-office history that it made. Additional voices by Wang Deshun, Lü Qi, Lü Yanting, Yang Wei, Yu Chen, Zhou Yongxi, Li Nan, and Zhang Jiaming.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NR) Also titled Jaabilamma Neku Antha Kopam, this Indian romantic comedy is about a young man (Pavish) who must choose between the bride his parents have chosen for him (Priya Prakash Varrier) and the ex-girlfriend who broke up with him (Anikha Surendran). Also with Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan, Dhanush, and Priyanka Mohan.

One of Them Days (R) Keke Palmer and SZA make a capable comedy team in this film that occasionally catches a groove. They portray two women in L.A. who are hard up when one’s boyfriend blows their rent money, so they have nine hours to come up with $1,500 or face eviction. Despite the clock that these characters are on, I really wish director Lawrence Lamont had generated a sense of the time crunch and increasing desperation as the hours go by. Still, the movie has a white woman (Maude Apatow) who moves into this Black apartment complex as part of the gentrification process, and when the women try to take out a payday loan, everything about the business is funny, from the 1,900 percent interest rate to the homeless man (Katt Williams) who begs customers not to take the loan. Also with Vanessa Bell Calloway, Patrick Cage, Joshua David Neal, Gabrielle Dennis, Janelle James, Amin Joseph, Aziza Scott, Dewayne Perkins, Rizi Timane, and Lil Rel Howery.

Paddington in Peru (PG) Paul King left the series to work with Timothée Chalamet on the Willy Wonka movies, and he seems to have taken everything good with him. This brain-dead and unwatchable third installment has our marmalade-loving bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) traveling with the Brown family to the Amazon jungle to locate his missing aunt (voiced by Imelda Staunton), only for the trip to turn into a quest to find El Dorado. The movie introduces Olivia Colman as a guitar-strumming nun and Antonio Banderas as a riverboat captain, and both of them are particularly badly served. The same goes for the Brown kids (Samuel Joslin and Madeleine Harris), who are now teenagers and much less interesting. The only time this movie even raises a laugh is during the post-credit sequence, when an uncredited Hugh Grant pops up. He only serves to remind you how much better the last movie was than this slog. Also with Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Carla Tous, Julie Walters, Joel Fry, Robbie Gee, Jim Broadbent, and Hayley Atwell.

The Real Sister (NR) This Vietnamese drama stars Viet Huong as a woman who suggests remodeling her in-laws’ ancestral home. Also with Hong Dao, Trung Dung, Khazsak, Khanh Le, and Dinh Y Nhung.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG) About what you’d expect, and not in a good way. When an evil superpowered hedgehog (voiced by Keanu Reeves) breaks out of his prison on Earth, Sonic and his friends (voiced by Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba) have to do the unthinkable and team up with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to stop him. Unfortunately, the mad scientist betrays them when he’s reunited with his long-lost grandfather (also Carrey). The hedgehogs go to Tokyo and London as part of their fight, but the movie bogs down in so many platitudes about family that it could qualify as an installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Even the movie’s left turn into a clone of The Shape of Water can’t save it. Also with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Natasha Rothwell, Alyla Browne, Tom Butler, Jorma Taccone, and Krysten Ritter.

Las Tres Sisters (NR) This dramedy stars Marta Cross, Virginia Novello, and Valeria Maldonado as estranged sisters of Mexican descent who reunite to complete their grandmother’s pilgrimage through rural Mexico. Also with Cristo Fernández, Maya Zapata, Adam Mayfield, Pilar Ixquic Mata, and Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco.

The Unbreakable Boy (PG) Based on Scott LeRette and Susy Flory’s book, this film stars Jacob Laval as a 13-year-old autistic boy who also suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta a.k.a. brittle bone disease. I like how this Christian film does not undersell the challenges of raising a child with this condition, as his parents (Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy) are driven to distraction by the boy’s constant talking, while the medical expenses end up driving the father to alcoholism. Even so, director/co-writer Jon Gunn can’t resist tying things up with an overly tidy moral or flattening out his main character into some paragon of living life in the present. Also with Pilot Bunch, Gavin Warren, Bruce Davis, Peter Facinelli, Patricia Heaton, and Arianne Martin.

Wicked (PG) Better than the Broadway hit in some spectacular ways. Cynthia Erivo portrays the future Wicked Witch of the West, who enrolls at a magical school and is forced to room with the future Good Witch of the North (Ariana Grande). This movie only covers the first half of the show and somehow comes off as maximalist rather than bloated. The vocal contributions come from many different places in the cast, with Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz and Jonathan Bailey showing some springy dance moves in “Dancing Through Life,” performed in front of a rotating bookcase. Grande nails the vibe of a princess with a bitchy “me first” streak, but even she can’t take the spotlight from Erivo. Her skillful handling of the reflective numbers keeps the movie from collapsing, and the climax of “Defying Gravity” blows out the lights in the Emerald City. She doesn’t just sing the showstopper, she is the showstopper. Also with Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Andy Nyman, Keala Settle, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel.

Dallas Exclusives

Everyone Is Going to Die (R) This British horror film takes place at a birthday party where two masked intruders (Jaime Winstone and Chiara D’Anna) take everyone hostage. Also with Richard Cotton, Brad Moore, Marina Lazaris, Gledisa Arthur, and Tamsin Dean.

Millers in Marriage (R) Edward Burns writes, directs, and co-stars in this movie about three married couples who find their relationships at a crossroads. Also with Patrick Wilson, Morena Baccarin, Gretchen Mol, Minnie Driver, Campbell Scott, Brian d’Arcy James, Elizabeth Masucci, Benjamin Bratt, and Julianna Margulies.

Old Guy (R) Christoph Waltz stars in this action-comedy as a retiring contract killer who trains a young replacement (Cooper Hoffman). Also with Lucy Liu, Desmond Eastwood, Desmond Edwards, and Ryan McParland.

Vermiglio (R) Maura Delpero’s historical thriller is about an Italian soldier (Giuseppe de Domenico) who deserts the army during World War II and arrives in a remote Alpine village. Also with Tomasso Ragno, Martina Scrinzi, Roberta Rovelli, Carlotta Gamba, Orietta Notari, and Santiago Fondevila.