In the past few years, soccer betting in the United States has grown massively – for all sorts of reasons. Obviously, the fact that more and more states are legalizing sports betting is one thing, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Major League Soccer – MLS has become bigger and better than ever – and more US sports fans are interested in the top international leagues than ever before – watching and betting on Premier League and La Liga for example.

So, with that, we’re going to look at exactly what is behind the surge in soccer betting in the past year or so – and exactly what that means for the sports and gambling industries.

The Ever-Increasing Popularity of Soccer in the US

In the past few years, the popularity of the sport has increased massively in the US, thanks in no small part to the continual growth of MLS and the fact that the major international leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and even major European tournaments like the UEFA Champions League are broadcast a lot more than they ever used to be.

There are now also more world-renowned players moving over to the US – as players, managers and owners. International soccer superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo have really upped the recognition of the sport in the US and helped to attract more fans. Then, there’s the massive improvement of the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams – who are actually holding their own on the international stage. It’s no wonder more Americans than ever are getting more involved with the sport.

Then, there’s the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is due to be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico – and there’s absolutely no doubt that this will really help to increase enthusiasm and passion for the sport.

More Betting Markets and Better Technology

We also have to consider that the betting industry in the US, for all sports, but particularly soccer, is better than ever, with more markets available than ever before. It’s not just betting on basic outcomes like match winners and total goals anymore, there are now hundreds of betting options – prop bets, in-game betting, and even player-specific wagers. More punters also enjoy the thrills of live betting – making every bit of the gaming action even more exciting.

And that’s not even touching on the incredible technological advancements – with mobile betting apps and data analytics that make the whole user experience better than ever. You get instant access to real-time statistics, expert insights, and some even offer AI-driven predictions so you can make the best decisions possible.

International Influence

International trends and influence have also played a huge role. Soccer has always been the biggest betting sport in many other countries all over the world. It’s the most popular sport in Europe – and is part of the actual culture in countries like the UK, Spain, and Brazil. So, as more international sportsbooks start entering the US market – which they are already doing in droves, they bring with them all their soccer expertise and even more betting options.

Then, there are the various sponsorships and partnerships that are being created between top MLS soccer clubs and betting companies – which has helped to increase their brand exposure. Practically all major European clubs have big-money sponsorship deals with sportsbooks, and the same is becoming a lot more common in the US, which means even more betting interest among sports fans.

Big Interest Means Big Money

It also means big money. Those states that have legalized sports betting are enjoying the money that comes from the taxes and licensing fees. This can then be used on things like public services, education, etc. And with soccer betting added to it, it’s good news for everyone!

Sports and sports betting has always been big – and it’s getting even better. It used to be the NFL, MLB and NBA, but MLS is catching up quickly. Who knows, one day it might even be as big in the US as Europe!