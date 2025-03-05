Gabby Minton’s first single, the acoustic-based “New Old Day,” hit music streaming platforms four years ago. Now, with her new EP, the Fort Worth rock singer-songwriter is embracing experimentation. Photosynthesis for Feelings is a collection of four Radiohead-inspired songs hinging on resonating synth-forward soundscapes and warm woodwinds, which makes sense — the record was produced by Samuel Culp, one half of the local EDM/DJ group Yokyo with Hannah Witkowski.

“I had to rebuild my life from the ground up in 2020,” Minton said, referring to moving with her children to her mother’s place. “It was a huge transition, and I just started pouring out with my writing and putting it into music.”

The recording process at Culp’s studio neo_yokyo was “really nice,” Minton continued, stressing that Photosynthesis for Feelings is “very different from the older stuff.”

Going through emotions and processing feelings relate to Minton’s idea of photosynthesizing. The deep synthesizer tones and only a few reverbed vocals along with violin, ukulele, and tambourine come together pleasantly. Bags of quarters, handheld clackers and shakers, keys, and xylophone were also involved in the musicmaking process.

Minton said the technical aspect of laying down tracks with Culp was “wild” and that “everything worked out.” The album was recorded nearly a year ago, but due to crazy schedules, Culp and Minton had to wait. After tweaking and rerecording vocals, the masters were completed in October.

“The response has been so good,” Minton said. “It’s exciting when people pick out songs and tell me what they think. We were mysterious about it, and I’ve been dying to show people, and I was over the moon when it was released” last Friday.

Minton has a few plans for her performances, including drawing backing from Big Heaven’s Amanda Hand and guitarist/instructor Austin Lee Kroll. There will be a listening party at Low Doubt Bar Friday.

Minton really feels that since her music is so personal, it’s relatable to the human condition, and since her 2022 debut album, It’s OK, and several singles, she’s convinced “everything is going to be OK.”

Gabby Minton listening party

6pm-8pm Fri at Low Doubt Bar, 120 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth. Free. 817-367-9798.

