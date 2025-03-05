Atop the Worthington Renaissance Hotel downtown (235 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000), Rooftop Cinema Club celebrates Women’s History Month by screening movies and shows with a female-tastic bent. If it does get chilly, there are loveseats for snuggling, personal heaters, and warm drinks, including hot chocolate, cider, coffee, and tea. You can also order food and drinks at the box office or from the hotel — or do what we we’ve done and enjoy a nice meal beforehand at nearby Toro Toro (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895).

THURSDAY, MARCH 6, 2025

Ladies, grab your favorite female co-workers and head to the roof to celebrate one of TV’s most beloved characters, The Office’s Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). Starting at 7:30pm, Rooftop Cinema will screen four of her most memorable episodes, including “The Dundies” (chaos, karaoke, questionable awards, and Chili’s drama with Pam getting banned for life); “Beach Games” (in which Pam walks on coals, finds her voice, and becomes the hero of the day); “The Dinner Party” (the cringiest dinner party ever, hosted by Jan and Michael, where all Pam wants is to eat); and “Dream Team” (in which Pam and Michael chase paper dreams, but will their business soar like a paper plane or melt faster than Jan’s candles?). This celebration is guaranteed to sell out faster than a Dunder Mifflin clearance sale on card stock, so don’t wait!

SATURDAY, MARCH 8, 2025

In honor of International Women’s Day, Rooftop Cinema Club is honoring the pioneering women both in front of and behind the camera by featuring films by influential female directors, producers, writers, and actors.

Disney’s Moana 2 (PG) is playing at 12:45pm. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys alongside Maui and a new crew to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

At 6:30pm is Love & Basketball (PG-13), director and screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood’s directorial feature debut. Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) play basketball together through many life challenges, from childhood to adulthood, in this American romantic sports drama. “The Spanish coach’s speech proves that locker-room pep talks are the same in every language,” says our award-winning film critic Kristian Lin.

In The Substance (R), a fading celebrity (Demi Moore) turns to a black-market drug for help, and this cell-replicating substance creates a younger, better version of herself — but only temporarily. The film screens at 9:15pm and is 13 and up.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27, 2025

Pick me. Choose me. Love me. Get ready for a night of heartbreak, drama, and iconic one-liners from Grey’s Anatomy at the Anatomy of a Love Triangle: Mini Marathon featuring three iconic episodes: “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?” (a dramatic first encounter with Dr. Addison Shepherd), “Bring the Pain” (Meredith’s ultimatum to Derek with one of the most quoted lines in Grey’s history — bring tissues); and “The Time Has Come Today” (the fallout from Meredith and Derek’s hookup at the hospital prom meeting its match in Izzie’s grief over her lover’s death). Get your tickets STAT — they’ll sell out faster than an ER fills up during a flu outbreak. As the current season is back on network TV with new episodes Mar 6-20, this will give hardcore fans such as myself a little something to do on rerun night.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3, 2025

Starting at 7pm, Rooftop Cinema will screen three classic episodes of Stars Hollow goodness as part of Gilmore Girls: Spring Fling Mini Marathon. There’s “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” with boys bidding on picnic baskets and some Dean vs. Jess drama; “Girls in Bikinis, Boys Doing the Twist” in which spring break gets wild in South Beach, Rory leaves that notorious voicemail to Dean, and The Shins make a cameo appearance; and “I Get a Sidekick Out of You” in which Lane and Zack get married — not once, but twice!

There’s popcorn, sure, but Rooftop Cinema’s options extend to meatier fare as well. The meat and cheese board ($18) comes with aged white cheddar, brie, ham, turkey, and salami, plus berries, crackers, grapes, and fruit preserves, and the smoked pulled-pork sliders ($16) are served on Hawaiian rolls with coleslaw, roasted peppers, and pickles and include a side of potato chips.

What I’d really love to try is the elote-style hot dog ($14). A grilled beef sausage is served on a potato bun with roasted corn, queso fresco, lime sour cream, jalapenos, and cilantro with a side of potato chips.

With its movie-themed name, the Nacho Libre ($12) is your standard plate of nachos with green chile queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapenos on house tortilla chips. For $4 more, you can add some pulled pork. The other, $12 option is a large salted pretzel served with green chile queso and stone-ground mustard on the side.

Shareable options include chips and salsas ($16) (guacamole, green chile salsa, spicy tomato salsa) and chips and green chile queso ($14) (Cholula, cilantro, guacamole, jalapenos, queso fresco). Each is served with house tortilla chips.

Tickets are $11-40 at RooftopCinemaClub.com/fort-worth, where you can also find info about future events in the series.

