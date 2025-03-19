In all the verbiage about venues closing over the past couple of years, there’s been little mention of third spaces or nontraditional rooms. There are a few around town, including The Grackle, Sally Herring Birthisel’s front porch, and one that’s really blossoming on the East Side.

Since 2023, Printed Threads has been hosting intimate concerts in its warehouse at 210 S Fwy, and the 15-year-old company is now becoming as popular for Showroom Sounds as for graphic design and merchandize.

“A large part of our clientele is musicians,” said Printed Threads Founder/Owner Brett Bowden, who created Showroom Sounds with Vice President of Production Alan Brown and Logistics Manager Ashley Mizell. “We do what we do best, which is create a cool design and put it on a custom T-shirt and bring people into our house, which is Printed Threads.”

The Showroom Sounds experience is all-inclusive for anywhere between 30 and 50 people (with a max capacity of 75). Food is catered, and an open bar offers alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. While April’s event with Oklahoman John Moreland is sold out, Alex Maas from Austin’s Black Angels will perform on Sat, May 31. Tickets range from $30 to $70, depending on market value. Blackstone Recording’s Mark Randall runs sound, and each show is uploaded to @PrintedThreads on YouTube. Recent performers include Fort Worth’s Robert Ellis; Theo Lawrence from Bordeaux, France; Florida’s Chris Staples; and Mississippi’s Cory Branan. For the following Showroom Sounds (Sat, June 28), Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez will perform.

Intimate shows in nontraditional spaces started sprouting up after the pandemic, when large gatherings were still sort of iffy, and while these “tiny desk” concerts are not as common as they were back then, they’re still quite a draw. Showroom Sounds often sells out as soon as they announce a new show. A sense of exclusivity is also a huge part of the appeal.

“You can have good conversations with the artists, and it gives the artist the opportunity to tell stories in their set that may feel uncomfortable in a larger format,” Bowden said. “You could see your favorite band at a bar and spend $100 dollars on alcohol easily. [At Showroom Sounds], you’re given free drinks and a poster in a relaxed setting.”