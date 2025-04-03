Central Market recently launched a new app feature called Digital Offers, which are digital coupons that are available for in-store shopping, as well as online shopping for curbside and delivery orders. With these Digital Offers, savvy shoppers across Texas will be introduced to even more ways to save with the convenience of the Central Market app.

Digital Offers joins other Central Market app features designed to make shopping easier, like curbside and delivery ordering and shoppable recipes. New Digital Offers will be released weekly — every Wednesday — and customers are encouraged to download the Central Market app to begin adding offers to their account and start enjoying their extra savings right away.

Start Using Digital Offers

To access Digital Offers, sign in to your Central Market account through the Central Market app or online at CentralMarket.com/digital-offers. To download the Central Market app, visit the Apple Store app on your iOS device or the Google Play Store on your Android device. From the Central Market app, tap on “Offers” to access a selection of Digital Offers. From the website, you can access offers at CentralMarket.com/digital-offers. Sign in to your Central Market account to access all Digital Offers.

Redeeming Digital Offers

Under “Offers” add the offers you want to use to your account by clicking the “+” (plus) button. You must add offers to redeem them.Next, open the Central Market app on your phone and tap the barcode icon in the top right corner. You can then show your barcode to the cashier or scan it at self-checkout. If you’re shopping online, check out as you normally would, and eligible offers will apply automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

For those with lots of questions, find the answers (or most of them) at CentralMarket.com/faqs/digital-offers. Meanwhile, here are the Top 5:

1.) Where can I see the offers I’ve added to my account?

You can view the offers you’ve added by clicking on the “Offers” tab in the Central Market app or at CentralMarket.com/digital-offers.

2.) When will I receive Digital Offers?

Check the app every Wednesday to see what new Digital Offers are available.

3.) How long do I have to wait before I can redeem a Digital Offer?

You should be able to use them within two minutes after you have added them to your account.

4.) Can I print Digital Offers and scan them at the register?

We like to keep the “Digital” in Digital Offers. To redeem Digital Offers in store, you will need to use your smartphone to show your in-app barcode to the cashier when you check out. We do not accept Digital Offer redemption using printouts.

5.) Can I use Digital Offers online for Curbside and Delivery?

Yes! After you’ve added the offers to your account, check out as you normally would, and the discounts will be automatically applied.

About Central Market

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in 1994 and now has ten store locations across North Texas, including Fort Worth (Chapel Hill Shopping Center, 4651 West Fwy, 817-989-4700) and Southlake (Shops of Southlake,1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600). A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, and extensive specialty grocery aisles make the Central Market experience unique. For more information, follow us on Instagram (@central_market), Twitter (@centralmarket), or visit us at CentralMarket.com. #CentralMarket #ReallyIntoFood.