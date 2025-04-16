Millennials used to be the “misunderstood generation.” Everyone blamed us for being lazy, rebellious, and entitled. But then came Gen Z – and now the two are stuck in a weird loop of blaming each other, or bonding on how broken everything feels. Oh, and the common consensus that ‘the boomers are to blame for everything that’s going on today’.

The reality is that both millennials and Gen Zs spend a lot of time online. Both say that the world feels off. Unfortunately, both struggle with the housing market. But when it comes to how they deal with it and where they go to feel grounded, there are some pretty clear differences.

So, who’s really more “out of touch with reality” (if there is such a thing anyway)? And where are they all trying to find a vibe that feels real? Stay tuned.

Zoomers Are More Open About Being Lost

There’s a major difference in how millennials and Gen Zs feel about mental health. For Gen Z, mental health isn’t taboo. They often post about burnout and anxiety and are much more honest about their feelings than millennials in general. On the other hand, millennials struggle with many of the same issues, but they’re less likely to turn them into content. They were raised in a more filtered age, even on the Internet, and they often feel like their personal struggles are not for public display.

Another difference is that while Millennials lean heavily on mainstream sources for answers, Gen Zs are more likely to question everything, from politics to the products they buy and the people who sell them. Whether it’s a trending skincare brand or the truth about National Casino , they’re not afraid to Reddit, TikTok, or at least Google it.

But this doesn’t mean that millennials are more “put together.” It just means that they’re better at hiding it.

Millennials Want Stability While Zoomers Want to “Feel Something”

As a millennial myself, I can tell you one thing: We want stability ! Millennials grew up with dial-up internet, flip phones, and the end of the ‘real world’ interactions. Millennials remember the times before everything was online, and that makes them a little bit nostalgic about the good old times, and a little cautious about what’s to come.

Zoomers, on the other hand, were born in the time of the internet. They were born in a fast-moving, noisy, and way too-connected world. They’re used to moving through many different trends, and nothing they see online shocks them anymore. They know that ‘everything is one big meme anyway’.

The result is that millennials feel like they’re living in the wrong time. They still dream of buying homes and starting families, no matter how many now think these goals are out of reach. Gen Zs often don’t care a lot about these things, and many just want to find peace or at least a sense of control.

Both Are Online 24/7—But Not In the Same Places

Millennials made Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (now X) what they are. But if you’re a Gen Z, these platforms might feel a bit tired to you, and even millennials know that. The main difference is that they still use them, whether it is for news (that is often not filtered well enough), updates, or just out of habit.

Gen Zs live in a completely different online zone. Their default is TikTok, but there has also been a growing popularity of the so-called “quiet internet” spaces like Tumblr , Pinterest, and even personal blogs. Yes, personal blogs are alive and kicking!

These are all places where there is no peer pressure, there’s no need to be ‘Insta polished’, and there’s no algorithm that breathes down your neck. Gen Zs don’t always want everyone to see what they’re doing, so they often go into these small corners and look for niche content that’s less stressful. The growing trend among young people is that it’s not about going viral but about escaping the noise.

Have you noticed how many Gen Z Instagram profiles have zero photos in their feed, and their Story Highlights are usually sunsets and pets? Exactly. It’s millennials who still bother with being “Insta perfect,” not Gen Zs.

Where Are They All Going for a Vibe?

Surprisingly, both Millennials and Gen Zs are starting to look offline when they want to feel more grounded. The main struggles for Millennials are stability and nostalgia, and they look for a vibe through community events, hobbies, and wellness. Meanwhile, Gen Z struggles with anxiety, burnout, and meaning, and looks for their vibe via niche spaces, spirituality, and TikTok.

Millennials are finding their vibe through side hobbies like sports and art or soft social scenes. Things like running clubs, cycling, journaling meetups, and pub quizzes are all gaining traction among people aged 25+ to their early forties.

Gen Zs, on the other hand, are getting more into spirituality, not necessarily in a religious sense, but in a “what does it all mean?” sense. Examples: How are things made? Why are we here? What’s our purpose?

So, Who’s More Lost?

It depends on how you define “lost.” Both millennials and Gen Zs are trying to find meaning in a world that’s changing too fast for everyone, and both are building new ways to feel connected, even if that’s completely different from everything they were told would make them happy.