Whether you’ve got the munchies for reasons or just need some good grub after a show, it’s high time (zing!) you knew about your middle-of-the-night options.

With locations in Sundance Square (415 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9533) and TCU (3015 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-386-9601), Buffalo Bros specializes in award-winning chicken wings. It is a favorite sports bar for our readers and is open daily from 11am to 2am. The establishment also excels in crafting pizzas and sandwiches. To see daily specials and upcoming televised sports viewing options, visit BuffaloBrosTexas.com.

While each Cheba Hut is independently owned, we have three of the ultimate stoner food destinations in our area: Fort Worth (1217 8th Av, 682-224-0021), Arlington (504 E Abram St, 817-962-0248), and Denton (1611 Eagle Dr, Ste 109, 940-977-6325). This laid-back eatery features more than 30 signature “toasted” sub sandwiches — like the Sensi Kush BLT with bacon, honey sriracha, mayo, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, and a shake of the Hut’s signature spice blend. Every year on Apr 20, the shops transform into epicenters of good food, great music, and chill vibes, where you can enjoy the annual $4.20 Nug Deal: a 4-inch sandwich served on a limited-edition collectible frisbee. Cheba Hut is open from 10am to midnight seven days a week. (For more 420 celebrations, check out this week’s Night & Day on pg. 13.)

If you take the current crawfish mascot’s cheeky advice at Flying Fish (2913 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-989-2277) and “just say no to pot,” you may not get the munchies at all. However, this casual seafood place would still be a good option for Friday or Saturday evening, as it’s open until 10pm both nights. On other days, closing time is 9pm. The same holds true for the Arlington location in Abram Alley (300 E Abram St, Ste 170, 817-303-3335).

Fuel City (1715 Haltom Rd, Haltom City, 817-484-0712) — yes, the 24-hour gas station — is actually known for its street tacos. The award-winning picadillo tacos made with ground beef stewed with potatoes and green salsa are still my favorites, and you can’t beat the price at $2.77 each. If my husband and I have left the Haltom Theater super-late, I’ll either add eggs or order an actual breakfast taco. The only drawback to eating there late at night is that the elote ladies have already gone home. If they are still clocked in, you’ll see their cart out front.

Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311) has won many Best Of awards in our annual special edition, including Best Late-Night Food. While the second location in Burleson is every bit as good, it’s open only 6am-3pm, whereas Fort Worth is open 24/7. Owner Rex Bensen is now offering another late-night option with the recent opening of neighboring Rex’s Bar & Grill (1501 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-968-7397), which is open daily 11am-midnight. This restaurant provides more of a higher-end experience than its sister diner next door, so splurge and try an entrée. Favorites include the Big Rex’s Burger, chicken-fried steak, the club sandwich, and the meat-lovers pizza. The space was formerly a Romano’s Macaroni Grill, so the built-in brick ovens make pizza a no-brainer.

While Taco Cabana is more corporate than we typically cover in this column, it is an established late-night resource, open 6am-10pm Sun-Thu and 6am-midnight Fri-Sat. Plus, on the days they close at 10pm, the drive-thru is still open until 11pm. All 10+ locations in North Texas, including three in Fort Worth, have a new delicious option for your consideration: Tajín Mango Fried Pie ($1.49). It’s like a fried apple pie but sweet and spicy with cubed mango and a touch of Tajín seasoning inside. It’s on the Limited Offer Menu, so try it soon. I recommend a la mode. (Maybe scoot back over to Fuel City to snag some ice cream from the freezer section on the way home.)

As the name implies, Tacos el 24 is open 24 hours a day. Its two locations are on opposite ends of Arlington. On the way back from Dallas shows, we hit the one that borders Grand Prairie (3311 E Division St, Arlington, 817-583-6133). If we’re #KeepingItLocal, we visit the one near Pantego (105 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, 682-347-4004). The buildings are easy to spot, painted bright turquoise and pink like the old Miami Subs Grills we had in North Texas back in the day. Inside? Truly authentic, well-made Mexican food. The shrimp quesadillas are my favorite, with either the chipotle salsa or the green.

Feeling fancy? Treat yourself to Wicked Butcher, the steakhouse inside the Sinclair Hotel (512 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-601-4621). Seating is available every 15 minutes daily from 6:30am to midnight, but you’ll need a reservation. Start at WickedButcher.com.