Nearly 1,500 crowded into Burk Burnett Park in support of the U.S. Constitution on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement that saw millions of people spilling into the streets. Holding signs with slogans such as “Not My Felon,” “Education, Not Indoctrination,” and “I’m Sick of Sycophants,” the crowd spent several hours chanting and marching. University Christian Church pastor Kyle Powell and Sabrina Ball, founding member of the Fort Worth chapter of the grassroots group Indivisible, spoke while assorted musicians performed throughout the downtown space. No major problems were reported locally or nationally.

“The reason that we are out here today is that we are trying to show the people of Tarrant County and Fort Worth that they are not alone,” Powell said. “Regardless of what has brought you out today, what issues you’re most concerned about, you are not alone … but you’re also not alone in the feelings that you’re having. This is a weird time. This is unprecedented territory for us as Americans, and we are stepping up together to fight together and realize that we are all working for the same goal to find a place that is equitable, is inclusive, and is justice-oriented. And right now, we don’t have that for a majority of our folks, and that’s why we’re here, to try and help promote and help people see that they’re not alone.”

Ball said, “I’m a native Texan and a Fort Worth mom and an American. And the people in charge of the government don’t believe in freedom, and I believe in freedom. My children don’t have the rights I had growing up, and I want that for them. We are here because we are pissed. The government is taking women’s rights away. The state of Texas is defunding public education, and now the federal government wants to take away the rights of our children by ending the Department of Education altogether. The tariffs are hurting our economy when everyone was told, ‘We were going to improve our economy.’ ”