The bike/skate/walk/run Open Streets event on the Near Southside Saturday is also an open invitation to stock up on fresh grub. Block 4 (between Fairmount Avenue and 6th Street) will be the location of the Farmers Block, presented by Wandering Roots Market (@WanderingRoots_Markets). Small business vendors will be selling goods such as seasonal fruits, veggies, meats, sourdough, and other baked goods, all sourced directly from nearby farms and kitchens. There will also be medicinal products, like CBD, mushrooms, honey, and teas, plus barbecue sauces, dog treats, jams, natural skin care products, pickles, and more. Open Streets go, go, goes from noon to 6pm on Magnolia Avenue between 8th and Hemphill streets.

Saturday night is also when proto-punks LABELS are playing the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) and will certainly be imbibing the Crackberry Cider they love so much. This semi-sweet, tart beverage from Dallas’ Bishop Cider is made with blackberries and cranberries and is apparently a big hit.

Along with winning Best Grocery Store multiple times over the years from our readers, Central Market (4651 W Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-989-4700) is also a go-to spot for live music. CM’s Fort Yard patio hosts the Vintage Yell and Jesse Spradlin from 5:30pm to 9pm Saturday. For future events, visit CentralMarket.com/posts/fort-worth-events.

On Sunday, Wines from a Broad (317 Houston St, Fort Worth, 682-224-0056) has its $5 special on new wines. Chef Dena Shaskan’s wine bar in Sundance Square which features female-made wines is open from 1pm to 7pm on Sundays.

While Wednesdays are typically nothing special except the marking of the halfway point to our weekend, I’m here to remind you that Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) still has its weekly $12 lunch buffet from 11am to 2pm. Then, from 3pm to 6pm, you can enjoy happy hour specials, including $5 Blue Margaritas, $5 bites, and $2.50 tacos. #HappyHumpDay

Belzoni’s Catfish Cafe (110 Jim Wright Fwy, Ste C, White Settlement, 817-386-0714, @BelzonisCatfishCafe, BelzonisCatfishCafe.com) specializes in catfish but is also known for burgers and sweet potato pies. The place is open for lunch 11am-2pm Mon-Fri, for dinner 4pm-7pm Wed and Fri, plus noon to 4pm Sat (closed on Sun). However, according to the Fort Worth Foodies group on Facebook, the hottest new ticket is Belzoni’s “Twosday Special,” featuring two meals for $22. For details on when this begins, follow the group.

If you want to brush up on your grilling skills before summer is in full swing, Rahr & Sons Brewing (701 Galveston Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-9266) is hosting a Brisket U class at 9am on Sat, May 10, when you will learn the art of smoking, including proper cut of meat selection, trimming techniques, rubs and prep, wood selection, smoke profiles, managing a fire, timing, and slicing the end product. The cost is $89 per person at BrisketU.com.

